Doubts over Ardern's ability in the rough and tumble of street politics

OPINION: The ancient art of shoe-leather politics is an essential prerequisite for any political leader. If you cower in the face of the mob, you’re tagged as being ineffectual. If you run away to avoid them, you could be perceived as weak.

Those are the issues that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s advisors will be chewing over, after a week of chaotic decision-making and erratic key messaging that made Labour and its leader look increasingly ill-considered and out of touch.

The week started well enough with the decision to put Ardern on a war footing in the vaccination race and send her to regions with low vaccination rates.

After weeks of being mainly in the rarefied air of Parliament, it put the prime minister out amongst the people. With planned visits to Northland, Whanganui and Hunterville, what could possibly go wrong? As it turns out, quite a bit.

Northland’s scheduled media stand-up was cut short when Shane Chafin, an American anti-vaxing, far-right talk-show host kept interrupting her. Ardern’s response was to threaten to shut down the media stand-up if he didn’t stop, then, in a fluster, proceed to do just that.

Ardern should have taken a leaf out of her former coalition partner’s “Complete-Guide-To-The-Hustings” book when the same protestor asked him a similar question last year. Winston Peters was visiting his old stamping ground of Tauranga, in the last week of the 2020 election campaign.

When Chafin stood up to ask him what evidence he had that the virus caused the disease, he was quick off the mark. “We’ve got someone who obviously got an education in America – 220,000 people have died in the US, where there are 8 million cases to date. We’ve got 79,000 cases just today, probably in India, and here is someone who gets up and says, ‘the Earth is flat’. Sorry sunshine, wrong place,” he retorted, to applause.

Ardern’s hustings woes continued the next day after she was forced to reschedule another media stand-up in Whanganui after 250 protestors gathered outside the vaccination centre she planned to visit, and continued with an abandoned visit to a Hunterville vaccination centre on the same day.

In and of themselves, these snafus could be viewed as mere bumps in the road, minor inconveniences for a prime minister with a lot on her shoulders right now. They could also be seen as Ardern’s inability to handle herself when it comes to the rough and tumble of street politics, which no doubt will be worrying her advisors. Kiwis want their leaders to be kind, but they also demand toughness and an ability to foot it against their opponents, which we didn’t see from Ardern this week.

That inability to cut it on the street, combined with ongoing erratic, indecipherable government communications and senseless kite-flying ideas, made it a difficult week for Labour.

First, Ardern floated the idea on NewstalkZB that Aucklanders might not be able to leave the city at Christmas if other parts of the country failed to reach the 90 per cent vaccination target. Then, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins went on to add to the confusion by suggesting that Cabinet was considering having allocated time-slots to leave Tāmaki Makaurau over the holidays.

With Hipkins’ suggestion meeting with derisive boos and hisses on social media, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson quickly scotched the idea early the next day.

Ardern’s threat to keep the borders closed around Auckland over Christmas is, of course, a ruse. It’s an attempt to threaten the hesitant that they’d better damn well get vaccinated, otherwise they’ll be unable to leave if they don’t.

Buying into the vaxed camp’s argument that the anti-vaxed are being selfish ignores their right not to agree, but hey, it’s better to be a populist and win the day, right? And, interestingly for a Labour prime minister, it divides communities into classes, which the party was created to break down.

If you’re going to get down into the gutter and fight that fight, you’d better be prepared to engage and persuade.

Ardern's threat to keep the borders closed around Auckland over Christmas is, of course, a ruse.

But Ardern has a trump card in her back pocket; the much-announced November 29 Cabinet meeting where caucus will review all of its settings, including whether it will adhere to the 90 per cent vaccination rate for all DHBs. While Ardern may view it as a get-out-of-jail-free card, where she gets to announce all internal borders will be open for Christmas, it doesn’t repair the increasing impression that this Government has handled the Delta outbreak badly.

A Stuff self-selected, non-scientific poll of 9987 people found that 43 per cent believed authorities had done a terrible or bad job at managing the outbreak. Just over a third said it was good and 23 per cent said it was ok. Even epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker opined that he was “disappointed” with the way the Government had handled the transition and that it was “unnecessarily messy”.

If any advice were to appear on this year’s Government report card, it would be “must try harder”.

Janet Wilson has returned to journalism after working in PR, including a stint with the National Party