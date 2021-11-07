Covid-19: The Labour party conference that was meant to be very different

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to media after announcing a $272m boost to family payments over the next four years.

ANALYSIS: This wasn’t how it supposed to go at all. The first Labour Party Conference since the Jacinda Ardern/Grant Robertson team won Labour a majority should have been a triumphal affair.

In early August it was looking like it would be.

Not only had New Zealand cracked the code for keeping Covid-19 away, but now a prudent plan to reconnect with the world was in play, and the in-person conference looked likely to get a high attendance where the Prime Minister would rattle off a big list of achievements the first majority Labour Government since the 1980s had delivered.

Instead, on a dank Wellington day, the Wellington-based MPs piled into party Labour HQ, Fraser House, to attend a Zoom conference with all the atmosphere of an office kitchen. It also came on the first day that New Zealand broke through 200 cases of Covid-19 in a day.

Covid-19, which a year ago had been all but purged from New Zealand, came back in mid-August and despite the Government’s best efforts and rousing speeches about how New Zealand beat the virus once and would do it again, had not managed to do so.

The speech had one major announcement – another boost to family tax credits, newborn payments and benefits for orphans, abandoned and foster children. Not a big boost mind – there was an inflation adjustment coming anyway - but a little extra nonetheless. It continued a habit of this Government for just tickling up state-funded payments when and where it can. Over the life of a long-serving Government, it is pretty smart politics and all adds up.

Ardern’s speech to the conference, a slick and well-rehearsed affair, was mostly boring and particularly cringeworthy near the start where she relayed a letter, apparently from an intensive care doctor, who wrote “during this pandemic, you have all saved more lives than I will in my entire career”.

What was notable about that it was received “in the middle of the pandemic”, i.e. presumably last year. At the time, the doctor was almost certainly right. Virtually everyone in the healthcare system was, at that point, terrified about hospitals and ICUs being overrun.

Fast-forward 18 months, and there has been plenty of other intensive care doctors, such as Dr Paul Young from Wellington, pointing out publicly that naff all has been done about really boosting ICU capacity in the intervening year and half and that care, most likely, will be compromised.

But the little anecdote was a nice example of what has really become the Government’s crutch this year. In 2020, with a dose of good luck, and good management, the Government basically made all the right decisions – both politically and in a health sense. But this year – and this lockdown in particular – has dragged on, and the decisions have had to become more political because they involve more trade-offs.

That finely attuned political radar seems to have become, if not a tin ear, less in sync with the public mood.

At times, it feels like the slightly out-of-date soundtrack for 2020 is still being played.

Take for example the debacle over the Auckland border this week. In a way, it's been a big lot of noise and fury over very little: Arden had already promised in an interview with me a bit over two weeks ago that vaccinated Aucklanders would be able to travel for Christmas but the details were being worked out. This week, senior minister Chris Hipkins started unhelpfully speculating that it might be done by allocating time slots, and a solution hasn’t been landed on yet.

Ross Giblin Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hold a presser after a virtual Labour Party 2021 Annual Conference.

There is little doubt the problem will be sorted: the politics demands it – a holidaymakers' debacle at the border would be unambiguously bad for Labour.

The odd thing is that the Government is tying itself in such knots over it all.

Assuming that Auckland gets either to, or very close to, 90 per cent vaccination rate by the start of December, even if the Government were to just run a high-trust model – check every thousand or so cars and whack any unvaccinated travellers with a hefty fine and turn them back – that would probably be fine.

So what if a bit of Covid got out of Auckland? The differences between it happening then and happening a few weeks later – or whenever the Government pragmatically decides to tip the rest of the country into the traffic light system – appears very little.

And Ardern will be acutely aware that Auckland's businesses, smashed by lockdown after lockdown, are desperate for respite.

STUFF Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson says the Government is looking at what processes are needed to allow Aucklanders to leave the city over the Christmas period.

Just as with the future dismantling of MIQ, Labour appears to be intellectually convinced with the path it is travelling down, but still a bit reticent to go faster.

New Zealand already is in the top ten countries in the world for its vaccination rate. It appears increasingly unlikely that a number of district health board areas are going to get to 90 per cent vaccination rate anytime soon. At some point, what the prime minister has, from the start said would be a pragmatic approach, will mean setting a date.

The 90 per cent target in each DHB made good sense, was good policy, and made a good first goal. But ultimately, it has the incentives wrong. For each person who is unvaccinated and doesn't live in a locked down area, there is precisely no incentive to get vaccinated. Life is currently normal for them.

The traffic light system and vaccine certificate regime will make basic things like going to most cafés or pubs more problematic, however.

At some point, Ardern – and it will be Ardern – will have to make a call that enough time has passed and that the only way to really drive vaccination rates higher, is to start the new system.

But even this won't be easy. The lockdown has created two zones of New Zealand: Covid-positive and Covid-free. The Government and Ardern did such a good job with the Covid comms strategy over the past 18 months that there are still a large number of people who just want Covid kept away from their community.

Not only that but they are labouring under the misapprehension that the Government actually has the ability to do that longer term, even if it wanted to – which it doesn't.

Over the next few months, Covid is coming to a town near you. That isn’t fearmongering, or hoping it will happen, but a reality.

STUFF Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced major changes to the MIQ process on October 28.

In the new year, Labour will regroup and come back anew. And as long as the Covid hospitalisation rate doesn’t really take off, it will get better for the Government when the new traffic light system is in place and people start to get on with life.

But if there was any doubt that the shine has come off the Government in the past few months, there it was.

A depressing zoom hook up, a boring speech and the whole country holding its collective breath ahead of Christmas.

From now to the end of the year will be the toughest months faced by the Prime Minister so far.