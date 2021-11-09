Covid-19: Government starts to wean NZ off lockdowns - but slowly

ANALYSIS: The Government has finally announced a date when New Zealand will most likely start to wean itself off lockdowns as a way of controlling Covid-19.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed that when she announced a few weeks ago that each health board in Auckland would need to hit a 90 per cent double vaccination rate, she sensibly meant 90 per cent or thereabouts.

The Government will review the current settings in Auckland on November 29 and Ardern confirmed on Monday that moving to the traffic light system – which spells an end of lockdowns – will most likely happen on or around that day.

Such was the emphatic nature of the reassurances, that it looks like almost a dead cert.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: The new traffic lights look good, but 90 per cent vaccination rate will be hard to hit

* Taranaki could slow national Covid-19 traffic light system rollout

* Why New Zealand's Covid-19 elimination strategy is over

* Covid-19: Why this will be the most important alert level update of the lockdown



Stuff The Government will review the current settings in Auckland on November 29 and the prime minister confirmed on Monday that moving to the traffic light system – which spells an end of lockdowns – will most likely happen on or around that day.

The current situation is a lose-lose for the Government: go too slow, get accused of holding the nation’s commercial capital for ransom for some Covid policy vanity. Go too fast and a nervy public, still unused to the idea that there will be Covid cases up and down the land, gets nervous that you’ve mucked it up.

Yet while it is a good step, the weaning will be a slow one. The international border and MIQ system – which even some leading University of Otago epidemiologists now say is safer than going to an Auckland supermarket –doesn't appear to be on the cards for any sort of dismantling for months.

Yet the risk aversion within the Government remains. Particularly on the border, it is becoming harder to justify and Ardern isn't really trying. While the vaccination rate is being driven up, that is the Government’s stated priority.

This is a continuation of the generalised caution, risk aversion and reactiveness that has typified the response to the latest Delta outbreak.

Pool/Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield in the Beehive on Monday as they announced restrictions would ease in Auckland and upper Northland.

Yet behind the immediate political management remains fundamentally good news that it is easy to forget. New Zealand is well on track to have among the highest vaccination rates in the world – indeed we already do.

Part of the reason for the public grumpiness is that, aside from the very long lockdown in Auckland that was supposed to be very short, this is the first time New Zealand has had to deal with actually having Covid at large.

It will be the first time that Covid will be out in the community: controlled, but at a probably pretty low level. And it is all happening once the overwhelming majority of the population is vaccinated: offering personal protection and lower transmission rates.

Already, the hospitalisation rate has been falling as a proportion of new cases. And there are only seven people in ICU.

If, once the traffic light system does come in, the hospital system comfortably copes, then New Zealand will have actually done what many other countries couldn't: kept the death rate extraordinarily low while returning to normal life.

That would be quite an achievement, but the Government isn’t there yet. Three more weeks of lockdown is still on the cards for Auckland. And the exact effect of the high vaccine rates are still to be tested.

And, opening up will come at the price of limiting freedoms for people who choose not to be vaccinated.

The biggest questions now remain: how pragmatic will the Government be over 90 per cent full vaccination rates in the rest of the country, and when will we see some movement on the border?