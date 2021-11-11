Wellington protest was no Capitol Hill moment - but the risk of extremist violence exists

OPINION: Tuesday’s protest in Wellington was never going to be a January 6 Capitol moment, as some commentators have suggested. As much as participants were driven by American themes and ideas, the contexts are quite different.

The protest didn’t occur in the context of a highly polarised election that many believed to be stolen, one in which leading politicians claimed the other side was attempting “to take away our country”. We also have no precedent in this country for public offices being overrun (as had already occurred with armed militia occupying the Michigan state legislature).

There was nobody in office provoking an attack. The rhetoric and support of someone in power is crucial for generating collective violent action. It not only provokes and mobilises their followers, but just as importantly gives participants the belief that they will not face arrest or punishment for doing so.

AP Donald Trump supporters climb the west wall of the US Capitol in Washington on January 6.

Most importantly, there were no highly militarised, militant fascist street-fighting groups like the Proud Boys, or anti-government militias like the Three Percenters and Oath Keepers to provide the leadership, strategy and aggression required for January 6.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Protesters led by motorcyclists make their way through Wellington in a rather more peaceful protest on Tuesday.

Conspiracy theorists in furs and long beards were the most visible participants in the attack on the Capitol, and individuals not affiliated with any group make up most of those arrested after the attack. But close investigations highlighted the important role of members of organised far-right groups leading the crowd, choosing entry points, breaking windows and assaulting police.

But this is not to say that different forms of political violence are not possible here. As with most recent cases of violent extremism, this would most likely be conducted by an individual working alone (or largely alone). While no individual radicalises to violence in an ideological vacuum, they can and do plan and conduct attacks alone, often interacting with others only online.

Radicalisation of individuals frequently involves the convergence of personal grievance (whether it be loss of job, breakup or inability to find a partner) with a larger political cause. The job loss becomes blamed on the government, the breakup on immigration, the inability to find a girlfriend on feminism, and so on. The individual then has an ideology, whether it be identity or faith-based extremism, by which they believe they can justify violence.

Supplied Chris Wilson: “There is ... the potential for some form of small-scale but potentially deadly political violence by someone radicalised in the current movement.”

They also have a clear target: the person or institution seen as responsible for their difficulties. Covid-driven lockdowns have created a fertile environment for this process. Many people have suffered economic and personal stress, and spent more time isolated and on the internet.

There is therefore the risk of some form of small-scale but potentially dangerous political violence by someone radicalised in the current movement. Unfortunately, as rare as it is in Aotearoa New Zealand, we have to face the possibility of a radicalised individual targeting a politician (as we have tragically seen in the United Kingdom, Germany and elsewhere in past years), vaccinators or testing stations, or journalists.

This is not a call for increased security or greater barriers between politicians and the people, but a reminder that Aotearoa New Zealand is not immune from extremist violence. The job of the security services and law enforcement agencies is difficult, and we all have a role to play in making sure we build a stronger and more cohesive society.

Dr Chris Wilson is director of the Master of Conflict and Terrorism Studies at the University of Auckland.