Aotearoa must stand apart as others amass nuclear weapons

As countries bolster their nuclear arsenals amid rising global tensions, New Zealand has an opportunity to take the lead on calling out what could be seen as a New Cold War.

EDITORIAL: You’d be forgiven for not thinking about the threat of nuclear war during the past couple of years.

The pandemic, climate change – it seems there are enough dangers threatening our existence, without adding a nuclear holocaust to the list.

Unfortunately, ignoring the steady proliferation of nuclear weapons is a luxury we can no longer afford.

Lee Jin-man/AP With China, the United States and North Korea all moving further from nuclear disarmament, New Zealand, and the Pacific, face a very real threat.

As geopolitical tensions rise, many of them centred on our own Indo-Pacific region, so do nuclear arsenals.

Russia and the US continue to own more than 90 per cent​ of the world’s nuclear weapons, and it seems they have no plan to give those up.

READ MORE:

* Nuclear weapons back 'in' as countries up stakes in complex global tussle

* North Korea confirms it tested guided missiles as Biden warns of response

* War in Korea? The scenarios are sobering



Earlier this month, the Pentagon estimated China will have up to 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027​. Estimates currently put its arsenal at about 350.

Meanwhile, the UK has reversed a policy of reducing the country’s nuclear arsenal, increasing the planned cap on nuclear warheads.

There are reports that India, Pakistan and North Korea are also expanding their capabilities.

At the same time, our traditional allies, Australia, the US and the UK, have a new strategic agreement enabling Australia to build nuclear-powered submarines. While they won’t carry nuclear arms, they are not without risk.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff New Zealand has long held a nuclear-free stance. But the public has become disconnected from security policy. Now is the time to empower those willing to stand up against traditional allies like the US and UK.

It’s no wonder Phil Twyford, Minister for Disarmament and Arms Control, says the risk of nuclear warfare is as bad – if not worse – now than at vany time since the Cuban Missile Crisis.

In a recent speech, he was blunt in his criticism of nuclear states the US, France, China, Russia and the UK for their lack of efforts to work towards disarmament. But one speech does not a meaningful security policy make.

Aotearoa has long prided itself on its independent foreign policy, and nuclear-free stance. Lest we forget the great Lange speech from the 1985 Oxford Union debate.

Aside from his memorable uranium comment, the late prime minister was clear in communicating the position of the New Zealand people: the nuclear weapons which would defend us caused more alarm, and accordingly, we deemed it pointless to be defended by them.

Over the years, Kiwis have become disconnected from this element of our foreign policy. We assume we are safe, and that with the end of the Cold War came the end of the imminent threat of nuclear war.

But with the threat on our doorstep, thanks to the US, North Korea and China, now is the time to start caring again.

For those old enough to remember, the term New Cold War likely evokes memories of school drills and fallout shelters. The difference this time around: more countries have nuclear weapons.

New Zealand styles itself as a regional leader, a champion for Pacific voices. If we want to prevent the Pacific from becoming a testing ground, or theatre, for rich nations’ war games, we need to use our position on the world stage to amplify those voices.

That means providing an alternative security policy – one grounded in diplomacy and conflict prevention, reached through deeper trade and cultural ties.

Martin Hunter/Stuff Late prime minister David Lange gave a memorable speech during the 1985 Oxford Union debate, and what he said still rings true.

We now have an opportunity to walk the talk, taking a leadership role in calling out the amassing of nuclear weapons.

This will no doubt mean some uncomfortable discussions with our traditional allies, but if we don’t step up and speak out, our Pacific neighbours could yet again be the losers as this new Cold War gathers steam.

When we talk about nuclear war, it’s hard to ignore the parallels with climate change: Both pose an existential threat, in both cases collective action and firm international standards are needed, and if the global community fails it’ll be small, vulnerable nations that will suffer the most.