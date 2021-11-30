Omicron a fresh test of reactivity and stamina against Covid

Passengers board a flight out of Johannesburg, South Africa. As the world grapples with the emergence of the new highly transmissible variant of Covid-19, worried scientists in South Africa, “where omicron was first identified”, are scrambling to combat its lightning spread across the country. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)

EDITORIAL: News of the Omicron variant is the last thing a careworn world wants. It’s unwelcome, but not unexpected, and we’re not unprepared.

Scientists, who have performed spectacularly throughout the battle against the evolving Covid pandemic, are looking match-fit for whatever challenge this proves to be.

Whether the social and political reactions will prove to be quite so adroit is another matter.

First, it’s a case of know thine enemy. As yet we don’t.

The next fortnight is expected to reveal much about how transmissible, severe, and vaccine-eluding it will be.

The scientific view is that it has yet to be well-tested against existing vaccines, let alone those we may develop speedily if necessary. Internationally there have been reassuring words from vaccine companies that say they can come up with tweaked vaccines within 100 days.

It’s not the case that hard-won progress against Delta is about to be swept aside. The early signs are that our vaccinated population will have good protection against serious illness and death, albeit with perhaps the need for booster shots.

As for border protection, New Zealand won’t be to the fore in terms of speedy reactivity

Some countries have slammed up the shutters against the implicated countries - a particularly bitter result for South Africa, which has behaved honourably in being the first to identify the variant within its borders, raise the alarm, and set global protective measures in motion, even though it’s by no means certain that the country was ever Omicron HQ.

Nine southern African countries have been given ”very high-risk’’ status in New Zealand, meaning only returning citizens can come in, and they face 14 days and testing in MIQ. Otherwise, at least for the time being, the Government is looking to our existing border protection regime to hold firm.

Essentially, it’s counting on information to inform our level of response getting through before the virus does. And in time for us to be ready.

Now, about that. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern would have us appreciate that not having made the “wide, sweeping changes to our borders that we’ve seen in many other places’’ has to date served us well.

It’s true that the Government reaction hasn’t been as giddying as in other countries, but there have also been accusations of sluggishness, particularly the initial slowness of the vaccine rollout before it gathered welcome momentum.

This time a slow start would play badly with a public more sensitised to the potential consequences of after-you politeness.

Nevertheless, narrow national self-interest carries great perils of its own.

Otago University chair in viral pathogenesis Professor Miguel Quinones-Mateu thinks it will be difficult for the virus to evolve the attributes that would make it what we most fear - a highly transmissible, more virulent, vaccine-escaping trifecta.

But he acknowledges that with a global population of 8 billion people, and great inconsistencies and gaps in the vaccination regime, that may just be a matter of time.

Exactly. The poorly-protected countries are places where Covid can refresh and renew itself, to find new and challenging ways to assail us all. This underscores the importance of wealthier nations helping ensure vaccines are available to all, especially developing countries in Africa, rather than hindering fair distribution.

At least right here, right now, the emergence of variants, pretty much as predicted, has enhanced rather than subverted the case for vaccination as an adaptable response to an adaptable assailant.