Why Christopher Luxon's first question time was a success, but also showed Jacinda Ardern's extra gears

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Christopher Luxon clash over the issue of intensive-care beds during Luxon's first Question Time as Leader of the Opposition.

ANALYSIS: There was only one way to characterise Christopher Luxon’s first outing in question time: a success.

But in proving the old adage that strong competition makes everyone better, it was also the strongest performance in the House by Jacinda Ardern for a long period.

The prime minister, unlike her key lieutenants Grant Robertson and Chris Hipkins, doesn't seem to particularly love the House; instead it is something to be taken seriously, mostly endured and occasionally enjoyed.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Leader of the Opposition Christopher Luxon debuts in the House of Representatives debating chamber for the first time as leader. He was up against the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

And let’s be honest, the prime minister and senior ministers have clearly been dialling it in for most of the year against a weak opposition. Ardern showed on Tuesday that she had plenty of extra gears she could kick in when needed.

But back to Luxon, whose first outing was mostly assured, he concentrated on Government investment in ICU beds while asking easily digestible questions in plain English. For a bloke who has only asked a handful of questions in the House prior to this, it was very good.

Early on he teetered a bit, stumbling, losing his way in a question and stumbling when asking about spending Covid money on Wallaby culls. In the House where the performative aspects of oral questioning are important, these slips matter – they go to flow and competence. But it is unlikely Luxon will let himself make too many more.

Already in the week since he was elected he has significantly dialled down the ‘corporatese’ that he can be inclined to slip into when he speaks for too long.

And he was raring to go: gripping onto the side of his seat in the debating chamber, ready to jump aloft and pepper the prime minister with questions.

To be fair, the assessment of Luxon in the House is somewhat obscured by a couple of other factors. The first is that on Tuesday the House was full for the first time since before Delta arrived on these shores.

That by itself gives a lustre and atmosphere that has been missing these past months. Landing a good blow with a full debating chamber has far more impact than when everyone is socially distanced in a nearly deserted room.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Christopher Luxon asking the prime minister questions.

The second reason is that after the torpor of the Collins year and a half, and the general forgettableness of the short Muller leadership, anything would seem good by comparison.

That said, better is better, even if what came before was poor. It was undoubtedly a rejuvenated and energised performance. The front bench did look fresh.

Some in Labour circles were curious about why there was such an emphasis on ICU capacity.

One basic failure here was that all of Luxon's questions should have been about fully-staffed ICU beds, so Ardern was unable to dodge the question by pointing out that the issue was not beds, but staff.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Jacinda Ardern sits in a full parliament debating chamber for Christopher Luxon’s first question time.

The reason for the concentration was this: if there is to come a pinch point for the Government's Covid response that requires further lockdowns and restrictions, it will likely be as a result of the hospital system being unable to cope with Covid cases coming through the door. That will mean a crunch on ICU capacity.

There is no evidence that will be the case at this point, but it does set up a potential line of attack in the New Year, should it occur. If it doesn’t, no harm no foul and good for New Zealand – time to move on and probe the Government on something else.

There were also strong performances put in by Luxon’s deputy Nicola Willis and Simon Bridges. Bridges is an experienced parliamentarian who came into parliament in 2008, the same year as his now opponent Minister of Finance Grant Robertson.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Simon Bridges and his party leader Christopher Luxon chat in the House.

Bridges honed in on cost of living and Kiwis going backwards, Robertson responded with his ultra-low unemployment rate and S&P Global credit ratings upgrade. Each man circled the other, whipping out their policy strengths to bolster their arguments.

Question Time was also a salutary reminder for Luxon that David Seymour will fight for his space on the right end of the spectrum, giving another strong performance, bailing up the prime minister for various alleged failures from ICU to inflation. In the past few months Seymour had almost been de facto leader of the Opposition in the House – and he will clearly fight to keep it that way.

One thing is for sure, it was a revitalised National, which pushed some ministers a little out of their comfort zone for the first time in a year. It is early days and shouldn't be overstated, and whether it can be maintained is another matter.

But as in all things, competition is healthy, and it appears the Government may finally have some in Parliament.