A new Dimension to our tension

EDITORIAL: A new year dawns and our dance with Covid continues. But does the soundtrack to this transition to 2022 really need to be The Smiths’ song Panic, with its naggingly repeated lyric “Hang the DJ’’?

You’d think so, to judge from the public humiliation that descended upon the British DJ Dimension, aka Robert Etheridge, atop the personal mortification he rightly feels at having been the first identified individual to carry the Omicron variant into the community.

In some ways his case serves as a metaphor for the tensions and missteps of these times.

For starters, the scrutiny surrounding his and other overseas DJs’ arrival here for a summer of music festivals highlights yet again the flaws in the loathed MIQ system. The news that they were afforded VIP treatment, more than once, during 2021, while thousands of others languished in a queue, was a neat encapsulation of the deep frustrations which took hold around the pandemic last year.

The Government’s explanation is that the likes of Dimension offered “unique experience and technical or specialist skills that are not readily obtainable in New Zealand’’. And that their time-critical role brought significant wider benefit to the national or a regional economy. Which is hardly going to impress families or businesses who in many cases faced utter despair as they tried to navigate the MIQ process during 2021.

For Dimension, his MIQ experience should have been unremarkable and unnoticed. It went seriously astray, as things with Covid so often do, with some last-minute carelessness; breaching the rule that required him to keep himself closeted away until the final, last, slightly overdue, confirmation of the last test came through.

A terrible call, wildly irresponsible. Can we deny, however, that he did what many others have done and got away with? That he was not alone in the breezy assumption that he was undertaking, at worst, the most modest of risks? Again, it faintly echoes New Zealand’s own experience, at least up until August 17; the belief, verging on complacency, that we could keep dodging the Covid bullets.

Then, of course, came Delta. And now, Omicron, with all its uncertainty.

The flap over Dimension and his DJ mates, and the unfortunate impact on the festivals season, also brought into clear focus the realities of the Government’s high-wire act around balancing public health urgency with the rumblings for a “proper” summer: meaning, the right for people to travel the country, to gather together, to party, shop, and, yes, attend music festivals complete with international DJs.

Was it right? Whether or not the Dimension episode proves to be the entry point for Omicron among us, or another bullet dodged, it is certain that it is now just a matter of time before the variant makes its way into the community. Certainly in the latter stages of last year, the official narrative swung around to anticipating that inevitability, and we would all do well to come to terms with the prospect.

Reflecting more broadly on its Covid management during 2021, the Government achieved a reasonable pass mark - perhaps a B - for its overall handling of the crisis. There were plenty of failings - MIQ, serious shortcomings in meeting the needs of Māori, the fumbled transition from an elimination strategy to suppression, and the muddling of a previously easily understood public health message with the arrival of a far more confused “traffic light” system.

But if it is acknowledged that the ultimate test is measured in lives lost and a not-overwhelmed health system, the shortcomings can be accepted.

As for 2022, the Government can expect the third year of the pandemic to continue to wrong-foot it, to once more throw up new, unexpected ways to test and betray what we thought we could be sure of.

We’ll all be under pressure. But we really do need to cut ourselves a break and appreciate what we’ve achieved, for all the frustrations, sacrifices and, yes, suffering involved.