The only certainty is uncertainty: Labour enters year three of pandemic politics

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says the Government is not ready to release more MIQ rooms.

ANALYSIS: Labour started the first political set piece of the year – its caucus retreat in New Plymouth - more or less where it finished the end of the last: full of Covid uncertainty.

Cabinet met last night to consider some key moves around Omicron against a backdrop of the MIQ system being all but closed for new bookings from March for, at this point, an indefinite period of time.

The Prime Minister is expected to announce any decisions out of that meeting about 1.15pm today. The key and immediate one to watch is the traffic alert settings: most probably that means whether Northland will come to orange or remain in red.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins: trying to provide certainty in an uncertain world.

While Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins was determined that the decision to cancel the latest MIQ lottery was all about giving travellers certainty, when pushed he admitted that it was “certainty in an uncertain environment”. In other words the Government, having been determined to end MIQ stays for vaccinated travellers from Australia on January 17, before pulling the pin on that late last year, can’t really give any.

Basically any Kiwis wanting to come home who don’t already have an MIQ spot are simply stuck for now.

At the moment the Government has said that it will stick to the end of February to start MIQ-free travel from Australia, but that should be given the weight it deserves: very little. There are many factors that will influence that, but the main one will be exactly when Omicron arrives, how quickly it spreads and the public’s attitude towards it.

Late last year the Government introduced the doctrine of ‘cumulative risk’ to describe the extra risks posed by people bringing Covid into New Zealand, even when there was plenty of Covid in the community. Whether that still holds once Omicron arrives and spreads, is unclear.

The fact is that there is no certainty and in the immediate short term, that is fair enough. But what many will be wanting from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today, and in the coming couple of weeks, is a reasonable level of certainty around what happens when Omicron arrives and spreads quickly – as it almost certainly will. Will restaurants remain open, or schools? Will the traffic light settings, as currently prescribed, be stuck to?

There is also a good argument for wanting the virus to come in sooner rather than later while it is summer.

Chris McKeen/Stuff PM Jacinda Ardern will make an announcement on Thursday afternoon about decisions made by Cabinet regarding Omicron.

Then there is a broader political context: in two months’ time New Zealand will have been dealing with Covid through closed external borders and yo-yoing internal restrictions for two years. For those members of the public who are both vaccinated and boosted the risk of dying from Covid is extremely low.

Justifying further restrictions for those people will be very difficult.

The Government appears to effectively be buying time to administer booster shots and get kids vaccinated. There could possibly be some sort of regime of restrictions pegged to vaccination rates for five to 12 year-olds and the general level of booster shots.

Two years ago at this same Labour caucus retreat in the Wairarapa, the coronavirus was still an unknown disease far away in a foreign land – then health minister David Clark was “alert not alarmed”.

Last year in Nelson, the Prime Minister declared 2021 to be “the year of the vaccine”, which it certainly was. Extremely high vaccination rates from mid-80 to high 90 per cent were hit up and down the country.

But with Covid fatigue now well and truly starting to set in, what will this year hold?

The Government will have to start the year breaking the shackles of the same cycle of Covid uncertainty and look to a world beyond closed borders, case numbers and public expectations shaped by the long shadow of the now jettisoned elimination strategy.

Overseas evidence suggests that controlling Omicron is all but impossible. But vaccination, including boosters, massively reduces the health burden.

Today should be the first sign of what the plan is when Omicron arrives.

From a policy perspective it basically has to be ensuring that, as far as possible, the most vulnerable people are protected from dying from the disease and that hospital systems, at-home care and home isolation systems are set up to that end.

But then, that has always been the case.

It is all feeling a bit like groundhog day.