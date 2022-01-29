RAT controversy bears the stamp of Big Government

Janet Wilson is a freelance journalist until recently working in PR, including a stint with the National Party. She contributes a column weekly.

OPINION: It’s a plotline straight out of the political thriller series House of Cards.

A new highly contagious variant is about to hit the country amid a pandemic. Health authorities initially express doubts that self-testing, with the aid of Rapid Antigen Tests, will be necessary. Meanwhile business, being pragmatic, witnesses the role RATS have played during the variant’s peaks in other countries, and begins ordering supplies.

It’s only when companies are about to receive their orders that Big Government tells suppliers that all RATs must be given to it, leaving business short-changed and now forced to access its tests through the Ministry of Health. Cue Frank Underwood giving a Shakespearean soliloquy to camera, about the importance of control when you’re in government.

At the heart of the RATs issue lies two problems; this Government’s failure to plan, first with the slow roll-out of the vaccination programme and now the failure to purchase enough RATs in time for Omicron, and then its increasing insistence on applying the draconian powers it has at its disposal under the Covid-19 Response Act.

The fact that the hand of Big Government is still being utilised, when the prime minister and Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins talk about Kiwis taking ‘personal responsibility’ in regard to Omicron, only highlights the pervasive role Big Government now has in our lives.

It’s the same reason the Ministry of Health and the Government initially rejected saliva testing. It wasn’t accurate enough, they cried. What it really meant was that saliva testing gave people a degree of autonomy and allowed them to take on the responsibility which only now the Government is asking us to do.

If the debacle of saliva testing is anything to go by, we can expect the favouring of certain suppliers over others, with some businesses at the back of the RATs queue. This week the prime minister was at it again, saying that RATs “have a large variation in accuracy rates – some as low as 30 per cent”. It’s a case of if your own lack of performance is in the spotlight, throw doubt on the effectiveness of the product. What the Government seems to have completely forgotten is that personal responsibility flies out the window when you can’t get tested.

Yes, we’ve been told that 80 million tests have been ordered, with 14 million expected by the end of February, but with a worldwide shortage of tests, there’s no guarantee that will happen. The fact that the Government plans to introduce RATS only in phase three of its strategy to tackle the variant suggests that it is, once again, buying itself time on its own schedule. With the Government prioritising itself for test kits, expect business, especially that of the Mum and Dad variety, to miss out. Without access to a test will small business owners take the risk of opening up their businesses anyway? It’s likely they will do so without a test.

The Government only had to glance across the ditch at the effect a lack of testing kits had in Australia when a dramatic rise in cases overwhelmed PCR testing and caused supply chain issues. Workers who had had Omicron, who then got better, couldn’t go back to work because they couldn’t get a Rapid Antigen Test.

Once more it’s the Ministry of Health which will be front and centre as the government department which acts as judge and jury as to who gets the tests – or not. This fact is even more extraordinary when you consider that the present Government, under which it serves, has so little faith in the ministry that it has been reduced to a mere husk in Labour’s upcoming health reforms. The ministry will focus on policy, strategy and regulation with the business end devolved to a new entity, Health New Zealand, and the delivery to no more than 10 DHBs.

What the RAT issue epitomises is that while this Government wants us to prepare for the wave of Omicron that will reach our shores, it hasn’t done enough preparation of its own. If it isn’t prepared, how can all of us be assured that we’ll cope? Without access to cheap, easily available rapid antigen testing, how can we know if we’ve got Omicron in the first place? We can’t.

Our social cohesion, despite a slow initial vaccination roll-out, has seen vaccination rates that other countries can only dream of. Picture this; as we face this next phase of the pandemic, with thousands of cases sweeping through communities a day and PCR testing overwhelmed, rapid antigen testing will be a vital tool to help us negotiate Omicron’s vicissitudes, as it has in the UK, the USA and Canada. Except you won’t be able to purchase it easily. Instead, it’ll be a man from the ministry who decides whether you get it or not.

It might make for a plotline from House of Cards but what it simply does is rob us of responsibility and self-determination – qualities we’ll all need in the coming months.