Covid-19: Why the Bell(is) should be tolled for MIQ

OPINION: On Monday, after days of criticism from Afghanistan-based Kiwi journalist Charlotte Bellis and an international media and Twitterati pile-on, the Government finally decided to defend itself.

The story is basically this: Bellis, who is pregnant in Afghanistan, wrote an article that she couldn’t get a spot in MIQ, and therefore entry into New Zealand with her partner. Minister of Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins said that she likely didn’t get offered place because she didn’t want to come back until the end of February.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern have fast become the faces of the MIQ regime.

Under the bureaucratic rules that govern MIQ, you can’t apply for emergency consideration more than 14 days before travel – presumably the reasoning being that if it is more than 14 days away, it’s not that much of an emergency.

The Government also claims that Bellis hasn’t availed herself of other consular support on offer.

Whatever the truth in this particular case, this is simply the latest in a long line of stories about the small and sometimes large injustices meted out by the faceless monolith that is the MIQ system.

Increasingly, the downsides of the system – which, let’s face it, are basically everything except keeping Covid at bay – seem to be personally associated with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Hipkins.

At a time when most countries and governments around the world are making unpleasant choices but trying to move past the acute stage of the pandemic, it can’t be good for the prime minister’s international standing.

The other issue is that in a reality where plenty of virus has got into the country – as will become very apparent over the coming few weeks – MIQ appears little more than an expensive totem to elimination, a policy whose time has passed.

New Zealand taxpayers are effectively funding a system that makes their fellow citizens’ lives more difficult, while simultaneously crimping the economy.

In early 2020, it made sense. Today, it doesn’t. And it hasn’t for some months. Even if polling shows that many Kiwis still support it.

RNZ Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says the Government is not ready to release more MIQ rooms. (Video first published on January 22, 2022)

It might have delayed Omicron getting in, for which booster jabs happen to be very effective, but that was more good luck than good management.

It is similar to the reason that there is little point in any more hard lockdowns, because they won’t stop the spread of Omicron, but will lead to even more economic hardship.

New Zealand led the way and danced to the elimination tune, but it’s had its swan song, and the band won’t be getting back together.

Last December, the Government announced that it planned for New Zealanders from all around the world will be allowed MIQ-free entry by the end of February. In a statement clarifying the Bellis situation, the Government said that it will have more announcements to make on the border “soon”.

The brute fact is that in a world where Covid variants can slip through the border and easily spread – or where new variant becomes ubiquitous – having MIQ is a lot of economic and personal downside for Kiwis as well as a severe limitation on personal liberties.

And it isn’t just the difficulties of bringing in skilled labour – be it workers temporary, permanent or just over on a work trip.

The effect of being shut off from the rest of a globalised world will only increase the insularity that being at the bottom of the world can bring.

It is a common observation among senior diplomats posted in Wellington that the country seems more insular and inward-looking than it did two years ago.

Whenever the new border opening date is, it should be the first step towards dismantling MIQ.