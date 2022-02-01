National leader Christopher Luxon knows the 'what', needs to work on the 'how'

EDITORIAL: Christopher Luxon would have been flying high as he jetted off to this week’s National Party caucus retreat in Queenstown.

The new leader knows it’s “game on” after a 1News/Kantar poll put his net approval rating above that of Jacinda Ardern.

Of course, headlines claiming the prime minister is less popular than Luxon paint a slightly inaccurate picture, failing to account for the 37 per cent of Kiwis who didn’t say whether they approved or disapproved of Luxon’s performance - likely, they don’t know him well enough to say either way.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Christopher Luxon is talking discipline and problem identification at National’s 2022 caucus retreat. But soon he’ll need to move onto solutions.

Regardless, the poll shows Luxon is up and Ardern is down.

That’s all the former Air NZ boss needs to launch him, and his embattled MPs, into the new year.

And for the Nats, it’s most certainly a case of: new year; new me.

Luxon’s message to his caucus is clear: it’s business time.

That means no quizzes, cricket or barbecues. “We’re not here for a jolly,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The former Air NZ boss says Labour doesn’t have a monopoly on social issues, nor is the Green Party the sole authority on the environment. Economy, social issues and environment are interconnected, he says.

He knows how to deliver a message on party discipline: No more leaks; get out into your communities; and perhaps challenge your position on race relations. (He’s even called in former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen to talk team building.)

After more than 18 months of turmoil, it’s an obvious place for the Opposition leader to begin.

Beyond that, Luxon had two more words for his crew: “kindness” and “caring”.

“People don’t think we care about them,” he says. “We don’t demonstrate we care about them.”

The leader says he wants to change the framing that National is just the party of the economy, while Labour focuses on social issues, and the Greens have a monopoly on environmental issues.

1 NEWS The latest 1News Kantar Public Poll asked if people approved or disapproved of the way the politicians were handling their jobs.

He espoused the importance of providing equitable opportunities: “It’s not good enough to write off a whole portion of New Zealanders who are poor and doing it tough.”

But if these comments about moving away from the bootstraps mentality, and providing “powerful interventions to help those people lift up; rise up; and get their shot at the Kiwi Dream”, had anyone thinking Luxon favours a Labour-lite approach, he quickly put paid to that.

In choosing UK Tories' King of Cuts George Osborne to open the caucus retreat, Luxon sent a clear message on Government spending.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Former UK chancellor of the exchequer George Osborne opened the Nats’ conference via video call, a telling guest speaker given his leading role in the Cameron Government’s austerity measures.

Osborne was chancellor of the exchequer and orchestrated an austerity drive under then-prime minister David Cameron.

And Osborne is an obvious choice of speaker given Luxon’s recent comments that the Government’s “wasteful spending” on “dumb stuff” has driven up the cost of living.

Indeed, the new head of the Nats predicts inflation rates will be one of the key issues in this election cycle.

But government spending cuts are unlikely to help Luxon fix the other key problems he’s identified: healthcare, education and housing.

Recent data lays bare the impact of cuts to the NHS, public health and social care in the UK.

A 2021 Guardian article sets out how the austerity measures under Cameron and Osborne have been linked to more than 50,000 extra deaths.

It seems Luxon knows how to identify the biggest issues facing New Zealanders. He’s figured out the “what”, now he needs to work on the “how”.

As the chief himself says, there are seven quarters until the next election, and there’s not a day to waste if National wants a chance at forming the next government.