Covid-19: Ashley Bloomfield fronts over failure, no minister to be seen

ANALYSIS: No sooner had the 1pm Covid daily update media conference fired back up – a form of public relations known colloquially as ‘disaster comms’ – than Ashley Bloomfield showed up to deliver a grovelling mea culpa.

The Director-General of Health was apologising for the fact that his ministry greatly overestimated its ability to process up to 38,000 PCR Covid-19 tests per day. Turns out it could actually only turn around 31,000 tests. So, there is now a backlog of up to 32,000. Some have even been sent to Australia for processing.

Bloomfield called this an “overestimation”. The upshot is that some people who got tested as long ago as February 23 are still waiting for test results. And despite knowing about it since last week and the ministry being asked questions, it was only revealed on Tuesday.

The problem is that testing is one of the core parts of the ministry’s management of the Covid outbreak. It also speaks to a more general failing in the organisation’s command and control approach to dealing with Covid-19: hubris – even when anyone engaged could see that the PCR testing regime would be overwhelmed quickly when Omicron really got going – nearly 20,000 recorded cases on Tuesday.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

READ MORE:

* Pressure on Ashley Bloomfield with PCR testing system overwhelmed

* Rapid antigen tests fly off pharmacy and supermarket shelves

* Covid-19: Rapid tests shaping up as early pressure point in Government's Omicron response



So rapid antigen tests were illegal until last October and big batches were clearly ordered too late. Saliva testing is still not widespread. The ministry arguably held on exclusively to PCR testing as the cornerstone of the response for months too long.

While Bloomfield – and the Government – have consistently stated that there are enough of rapid antigen tests in the country, for any ordinary member of the public – or household contact who is a critical worker – trying to access them today can be difficult and time-consuming.

There is little doubt that within a couple of weeks they will be more readily available and ubiquitous, but not having them earlier was a failure of planning. Unlike many aspects of Covid-19 where hindsight has been ever wise, this problem was foreseen, and by many people including the Opposition.

It was also notable that there was no politician there at the 1pm media conference with Bloomfield, who was effusive in his apology, but not his usual ebullient self.

This Government – and in particular Jacinda Ardern – is happy to take curtain calls and credit for the Ministry of Health’s good work – of which there has been plenty. But when there is a stuff-up the prime minister is very often absent, leaving a junior minister or just officials. Either way, when things go wrong it suddenly seems to be the ministry’s fault. Bloomfield, she said, had “acknowledged what’s gone wrong”.

In response to questions on her way to Question Time on Monday over whether the Government was going to ask the ministry harder questions in future, Ardern demurred, falling back to the tried but true trope that New Zealand had got through the pandemic to date with flying colours.

When pushed she responded that the job now was to “fix those errors and make sure they don't happen again in the future.”

Bloomfield listed the reasons why the tests were slow, all were reasonable and understandable.

There were staff shortages (ironically because of Covid-19 absences), and some testing gear and other supplies hadn’t arrived due to supply chain shortages. The issue is not that the reasons weren’t justifiable – they were - it's that the ministry that has told everyone to plan for this sort of thing couldn’t do so itself for one of its most important jobs.

What will grate is that this is precisely what every other business, organisation and, indeed, household in New Zealand has had to deal with for nearly two years now: planning for scenarios that could occur thanks to the spread of Covid, isolation rules, and the flow-on effects for available goods and services locally and globally.

That the ministry failed to sufficiently do this is just mind-boggling. It behoves the Government to closely consider if it has been asking Bloomfield’s team the right questions.

Because the testing fail was right before the switch to rapid antigen tests its effect was not massive.

But it is good that this very powerful ministry is back answering questions regularly – while reassuring for many, it will also provide a daily dose of transparency.