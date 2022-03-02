Fire and force, milk and menace

Police and protesters violently clashed during a chaotic morning on Molesworth Street in Wellington on Wednesday (some of the language may be offensive).

EDITORIAL: The Parliament protest detonated in riotous disorder sufficient to guarantee infamy of a historic scale.

Shocking though the scenes of violence, arson, and rage were, the sense of inevitability was as strong as the smell of petrol.

When the pepper-sprayed tears have cleared, the inquiries that will follow need to be grounded in an informed awareness of the law, and the expectations we have of the police.

Even amid the ugliness of the conflict, it appears this was a case where the rule of law proved an irresistible force against an immovable object of increasing menace.

Most New Zealanders know what legitimate protest looks like. They know this wasn’t it.

Wednesday morning will be remembered as the day the streets around Parliament ran white with milk, as pepper-sprayed protesters poured it over their eyes for cooling relief.

How reprehensible was it that one adult carried a child to the front line of what had become a situation of violent intensity. It is hard to imagine a more potent example of the mounting ends-justify-the-means irresponsibility that has increasingly dominated the protest.

Most of the country recognises child endangerment when it sees it and those who have assumed representative roles in the protest have time and again found themselves acknowledging behaviour they don’t condone.

They empower it. But they don’t condone it.

As Police Commissioner Andrew Coster pointed out after the initial conflict in the morning, those protesters seeking to send out messages with peaceable vibes had been decreasing in proportion to others who were there for the confrontation, amping up a sense of menace.

They, in turn, blamed the police. But to an onlooking nation that just doesn’t wash.

By yesterday evening what the country had witnessed was police force, as distinct from brute force.

Many of those arrested will face the courts. It’s possible, of course, that among the clashes there were also cases of poor police behaviour and some of those arrested may have defences against any charges.

But the conflicts were widely recorded in real-time and, given objective scrutiny, the police’s tactics and operational discipline appear to have stacked up.

The use of weaponry from elements in the protest had become increasingly concerning.

It’s true that homemade plywood shields – preferable to children, you’d have to say – made something of a contrast to the police’s riot shields, but what of the protesters carrying pitchforks and throwing paint and other substances at police? Or the laser pointed at the overhead police helicopter, the cord set up as a tripwire?

The pepper spray, Coster attests, was used in response to protesters using fire extinguishers against police.

It’s long been clear that the protesters’ widely varying interpretations of what freedom means trumps their sense of responsibility and interest in laws that might get in their way.

They at last exhausted the police’s capacity for patience, their ranks distilled to the point where those disinclined to violence should have been looking around at the company they were keeping, with ever-increasing unease.

By Wednesday some were saying this was not a protest but a tantrum. By day’s end it had become something worse, a vainglorious rampage of violence and arson.