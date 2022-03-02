Parliament protest: The protesters who set fire to their own cause

ANALYSIS: After more than three weeks, what started as a smallish protest ended the way that it always looked like it would: with violence, destruction of property and police with riot shields.

But the behaviour of the protesters-turned-occupiers-turned-rioters on the way out was disgraceful. Some fire may have been accidental, but some clearly lit fires, others spread them around. All manner of projectiles were hurled at police. There was a fire lit under Parliament’s playground – which in ordinary times is a place young children happily play during the day.

As the crowd moved from Parliament’s ground onto the surrounding streets, it degenerated into a riot on the streets for hours. Police were professional, restrained, and quite a number got hurt.

In the end the rump of protesters who were left – which the Prime Minister said police estimated to be about 270 people – seemed to be exactly what the occupation’s most virulent critics always thought. A pack of violent thugs, often alt-right characters, who have been breaking the law and who were never going to go home quietly.

Fires were set alight at Parliament grounds.

At various stages of the occupation there was a definite level of public support for the protest – or rather shared antipathy to the current Government - and the nature of the crowd ebbed and flowed. And they did succeed in bringing the issue of when mandates would be lifted into sharp relief.

They were never going to get what they wanted – an immediate end to mandates - and the Government could never negotiate with them. To do so would have opened the door to any protest trying to get what they wanted by being enough of a public nuisance and threat to good order

Given the circumstances, police were extremely restrained with their use of force. The assembled crowd had been given three weeks to leave, they had made their point and in the end, through their actions, attacked the very institution of New Zealand’s democracy that they claimed to be trying to protect.

This, in the end, was a riot that directly struck at the heart of Parliament. It was contrary to law and order. There is no excuse.

There will no doubt be a thorough inquiry into every aspect of this occupation and a part of that will be around Parliament’s security. In ordinary times, the security perimeter of Parliament is the building. People can walk through, picnic on the grass, use it as a thoroughfare, check “Kate Sheppard” camellias.

It is a tremendous part of the character of New Zealand’s Parliament: anyone can cut through or have lunch on the front lawn. That freedom will now be under threat, at least to some degree.

The other point to remember is that inasmuch as there was support for this protest that was wider than the people on the grounds, any credibility it garnered was set alight with the madness of the riot and tossed aside with each projectile being thrown at police.

At one point, as a fire burned in the background, a man wearing a Chernobyl-style gas mask draped in a New Zealand flag paced back and forth in front of the fire with a “Make Influenza Great Again” sign. It was next level crazy.

At this point it is difficult to try to divine any deeper meaning from all of this. There may not be any – just a pack of lowlifes who coalesced in one historic moment.

From the very beginning of this protest there were clearly some people who would have to be removed by force. Most of the protest – for anyone who actually spent a decent amount of time down there – was heavily tinged with straight-up conspiracy theories and anti-vax sentiment.

Day after day as speakers took the microphone they railed against vaccine mandates ... but then often descended into railing against a new world order, Bill Gates, George Soros, a mysterious global paedophile ring and even the old-fashioned lizard people conspiracy.

There were also clearly a lot of hurt and angry people present, hurt by authority at some point or who had a bad experience in the health system during their lives. The vaccine mandates brought them to the protest, but it was really about something else.

On the morning of the operation, protesters were explaining to police, earnestly, that didn’t they know that the vaccine altered their DNA, and caused something called shedding – among a lot of other claims.

So much of what was there at the end was the triumph of unreason, rejection of human progress and primacy of Internet myth-making.

That made the riot a depressing end to an equally depressing three weeks.

The occupation is over, and now raking over the response will begin. But it won’t be an argument about whether the protesters' views had any merit. Instead, it will about how the Government/police failed in their duty to provide law and order.

No one will care what the protesters originally came for.