Commerce Commission's supermarkets softly-softly makes life harder for Government

The Commerce Commission says those outside the big two retailers can’t compete on price, range and location.

ANALYSIS: The Government will be quietly disappointed with the Commerce Commission’s final report aimed at driving down grocery costs. Not its ideas, but that it kept the big stick of divestment out of its recommendations.

In its draft report into the competition with the supermarket sector last year, one of the options canvassed was forcing the break-up of the supermarket duopoly of Foodstuffs and Woolworths New Zealand. That could be either achieved by splitting up retail businesses for sale to a third player, or separating the wholesale or retail arms of the operation.

In the end, the Commission decided that the best course of action was to give smaller players access to the big players’ wholesale businesses and to launch a mandatory code of conduct with a new regulator (quite possible the commission itself).

It also recommended liberating planning laws to make it easier to get land to build a new supermarket on, while also ending restrictive covenants over retail land use – a practice by which players have stopped competitors from building supermarkets on certain land. Pricing practices will also be simplified.

That’s all to the good – and already the big players have indicated they will voluntarily start to move.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Commerce Minister David Clark welcomes the Commerce Commission’s report recommendations into supermarkets duopoly in NZ.

But facing the brutal politics of a cost-of-living crunch – and a now enthusiastic and disciplined campaign from both opposition parties – it would have been useful for Labour had the Commission recommended splitting up the supermarkets. It would have acted as a clear signal that the Government was doing something about grocery prices.

Whether it would have worked in practice, is quite another matter.

For Commerce Minister David Clark it would have also been a great redemptive moment. After the public embarrassment of rule-breaking during the first Covid lockdown and subsequent resignation, this would have been his chance to make his mark and make groceries cheaper.

He may still get to do so at some point, but for the time being the Commission’s recommendations are longer term structural change, which probably will not bear significant fruit for years.

The Government is now on the back foot over cost-of-living. Minister of Finance Grant Robertson spent some of Tuesday trying to discredit the National Party's new proposed tax cuts and indexation as both wrongheaded and inflationary – as well as suggesting the party’s numbers didn't add up. All this coming more than a year before an election.

Yet in Question Time Tuesday, Labour also tried to argue that its $6 billion announced boost to the operating allowance in this year’s Budget is not inflationary – or not very. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern came to play, and was unusually well-prepared, giving detailed, fulsome and ideologically on-point answers to questions from Christopher Luxon and David Seymour.

Labour has clearly identified this as a dangerous issue – as well as trying to discredit the political neophyte Luxon, lest he starts to gain momentum.

The problem with cost of living is that it is a lose-lose for Labour. There is little the Government can do about it, a fair chunk (but certainly not all) of it is imported, and the things that can be easily done – such as cutting taxes – it does not want to do. Any interventions it makes this year – which could wind up in the Budget – would likely be targeted towards those at the lower end of the socio-economic heap.

Yet those are not the voters who will return Labour to office. It's the big middle who are now going backwards. And thanks to Vladimir Putin’s military adventurism in Ukraine, that is only likely to worsen over the coming few months and be felt at the petrol pump and elsewhere.

ANZ Research predicted on Tuesday that inflation is going to shoot up to 7.4 per cent in the second quarter of this year and that in response the Reserve Bank would hike the official cash rate by a full percentage point by May 25.

This will put the frighteners on many people already looking at a more expensive mortgage repayments within the coming months. If ANZ is right, that would come at the same time that cost of living growth is running at three times the rate of wages growth.

Having a big bang on supermarkets, in this context, would have been politically handy. Something concrete to point to. But it was not to be. Clark is determined to drive down prices and is still reserving the right to go down the divestment route, but without the political cover provided by the Commerce Commission it becomes much more Labour versus the supermarkets.

Covid, inflation, health, water, climate, supermarkets; there are only so many battles a Government can successfully fight.