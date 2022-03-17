A sanctions hammer for New Zealand foreign policy?

The flood of refugees fleeing invading Russian forces is at levels not seen in Europe since World War II.

OPINION: The Government’s formal response to Russia’s intervention in Ukraine has been to adopt the Russian Sanctions Act.

Otherwise known as ‘’autonomous sanctions’’, it represents a departure from our preferred practice of enacting sanctions through the United Nations.

The act is an appropriate expression of our liberal democratic values. There simply has to be a response to the carnage being inflicted by Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

But this is far from the full story. New Zealand’s national interests are very much in play.

A close examination of the act suggests that it imposes few costs on New Zealand, and has the significant instrumental value of keeping us on board with our allies and partners.

And for those of us who fear that sanctions will become Wellington’s ‘’go to’’ policy, there are good reasons to suspect that they will be used sparingly.

What evidence is there to support these claims?

A review of the Stats NZ website reveals that Russia isn’t even in our top 33 trading partners.

The obvious conclusion has to be that, unlike our European partners, New Zealand bears relatively little cost in sanctioning Moscow.

In addition, there is a broad political consensus on sanctions. There is no basic disagreement between our political parties on the act.

A consideration of domestic and international public opinion points to further incentives to adopt sanctions.

Anecdotal evidence suggests New Zealand public opinion is overwhelmingly supportive of sanctions. In short, there’s no electoral cost to enacting them.

In fact, there was much to lose if the Government had not gone with the act. How so?

We can finesse our differences with our closest allies and partners over the Aukus trilateral security arrangement and our China policy. But the fact remains that we simply cannot be so regularly out of step with them.

Once armed with the sanctions hammer, will future governments see plenty of proverbial nails?

Logic and past practice suggest that decision makers in Wellington will wield the sanctions tool in a pragmatic way.

It is a good bet that, in the first instance, New Zealand will pursue sanctions through the United Nations.

When that is not possible, as in the Russian case, the autonomous sanctions legislation is an addition to our foreign policy toolbox.

What about any crusading ‘’New Cold War Warriors’’ who may be emboldened by the Russian sanctions to more regularly call for sanctions against states for values-based reasons, such as our top trade partner China?

For starters, New Zealand has not been silent on China. In 2021, the New Zealand Parliament passed a motion critical of China’s internal policies in Xinjiang, and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta made a joint statement with her Australian counterpart expressing deep concern at the legislative changes in Hong Kong.

But would it be a smart play to go one step further and enact sanctions against China?

There are more effective ways to recalibrate our China policy that do not involve sanctions, and which will register more strongly.

These include diversifying our economic partners and investing in our traditional alliances and security partnerships.

If this seems like a departure from our current administration’s ‘‘values-based foreign policy’’ that was announced to much fanfare in 2018, a moment of reflection is in order.

Let’s be clear. While liberal norms occupy a significant role in New Zealand’s self-perception, as a small state in the international system, we also understand that the world owes us no favours. New Zealand needs to trade to survive and thrive.

Sunday-StarTimes Sir Robert Muldoon said ‘’our foreign policy is trade’’, but he should have added that trade occurs in a geopolitical context, which we neglect at our cost, says Nicholas Khoo.

It is not without reason that Prime Minister Robert Muldoon made the observation in 1980 that ‘’our foreign policy is trade. We are not interested in the normal foreign policy matters to any great extent, we are interested in trade’’.

But Muldoon should also have added that trade occurs in a geopolitical context, which we neglect at our cost.

More so than at any time since the end of the Cold War in 1991, foreign policy requires hard choices.

Certainly, we must seek to do good when we can. But we can do even more good if we are in a robust economic position, and have strong allies who have our back, and whom we back.