Good faith in repairing race relations is the way forward

Film-maker Taika Waititi has joined a campaign to give teachers more tools to identify and act on racism in the classroom. (First published May 2021)

Janet Wilson is a freelance journalist until recently working in PR, including a stint with the National Party. She contributes a column weekly.

OPINION: When film-maker Taika Waititi said New Zealanders were “racist as f...”, he wasn’t wrong.

The inequality is plain to see when you look at Māori figures for health, for education, for housing, for the justice system. Race has always been the most political of footballs in this country, with both Pākehā and Māori MPs across the House happy to use it to whip up fear and anger.

This week racial equality and how we address it was firmly on the agenda; for Right-wing parties, that presented opportunities but also challenges.

It gave ACT’s David Seymour the chance to recover from his tumble down the polls and to hold the talking stick on a contentious issue. With Cabinet due to discuss the He Puapua document, he proposed it was time “for the prime minister to be clear about her Government’s intentions around co-governance”. His solution? That the Government pass legislation defining the principles of the Treaty, then seek a referendum vote on it.

Redefining New Zealand’s founding document in one fell swoop is contentious to say the least, but Seymour was completely right when he called for a meaningful debate on the issue. Labour’s silence on He Puapua, the 2019 Te Puni Kōkiri 20-year plan to establish Māori sovereignty, has been deafening, while it quietly instituted aspects of it into Three Waters and the Māori Health Authority.

Seymour has been happy to fill that silence with his megaphone for months now, forcing the prime minister to rule out a separate Māori Parliament in Question Time. This week Cabinet was due to discuss Māori feedback on the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), with public consultation scheduled for later in the year.

And, if Seymour was happy to kick for touch in this political footy match, so too were other parties. Te Pati Māori’s co-leader, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, said Seymour was race-baiting and inciting anti-Māori support, in turn playing to her electorate.

Donna Walsh/Stuff Then Treaty Negotiations Minister Chris Finlayson with King Tuheitia at Hopuhopu in 2009, where the Waikato River Claim was signed.

For the National Party’s leader, Christopher Luxon, the R-word had him taking a bet and speaking out of both sides of his mouth. When questioned on ACT’s referendum proposal he argued that there was no need for it right now. The country needed a conversation about what co-governance really meant, he said, claiming that its definition had changed. He then went on to discount co-governance by saying National wouldn’t create two separate systems and would repeal the Māori Health Authority and Three Waters.

It was a missed opportunity, not just for Luxon personally, but for the party he represents. For Luxon, because he signalled his intentions on the issue at the party’s caucus retreat just over two months ago. Back then he claimed MPs would be ‘’challenged’’ when hearing Māori business adviser and director Traci Houpapa’s perspective on how to build relationships with Māori and where the party had gone wrong.

Describing it as “an opportunity to educate”, he went to say “it will make people uncomfortable”. His intentions then were clear; to drag a caucus, that under previous leader Judith Collins had described He Puapua as “racist separation”, back to the centre.

The fact that this week Luxon didn’t mention that National is at present rebuilding relationships and trust with Māori, as his Crown-Māori relationships spokesman, Dr Shane Reti, has been on public record as saying, is a missed opportunity, because it was National which was the pioneer of co-governance.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National is at present rebuilding relationships and trust with Māori, its Crown-Māori relationships spokesman, Shane Reti, is on record as saying.

According to National’s Chris Finlayson, it was he and – ironically – ACT leader and then local government minister Rodney Hide, who developed a set of principles for it. These enabled Finlayson to finalise the Waikato River Agreement, then negotiate the co-governance of the Whanganui River and Te Urewera.

The model had incorporated in it that if there was disagreement between the Crown and iwi, it would be referred to the local authority, which was the democratically elected body, , for a final decision.

If political parties, no matter what their stripe, are continuing the same self-styled scripts when it comes to race relations, it’s timely to remember that racists abide in all parties. They can be identified as the ones who object to the word Aotearoa and complain bitterly about the amount of te reo spoken on RNZ National.

They disguise their racism behind fear and ignorance. Fear of what they’ll lose because “Māori are being given special treatment”. So “special” that, from the moment they are born, Māori are subject to grave inequity, right down to their shortened life expectancy.

John Cowpland/Stuff Janet Wilson: “It’s 2022, not 2004, and there’s a strong view among Millennials and Gen-Xers that equality for Māori through co-governance is a time that’s come.”

And if Seymour really believes his race-based “one-person, one-vote” referendum is handing him a lifeline, as it did for Don Brash in 2004 with his Orewa speech, he’d be wise to think again. It’s 2022, not 2004, and there’s a strong view among Millennials and Gen-Xers that equality for Māori through co-governance is a time that’s come.

National would also be wise to consider that, and act meaningfully and in good faith in repairing and restoring its relationship with Māori.