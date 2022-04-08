Prosecuting Putin is tomorrow's task. Disempowering him is today's.

This article was written as an editorial for Stuff newspapers.

Mikhail Klimentyev/AP Vladimir Putin:

EDITORIAL: What’s more important than holding Vladimir Putin accountable as a war criminal?

Stopping his war crimes.

So let’s not get ahead of ourselves. However gratifying the remote prospect of hauling the Russian president before the International Criminal Court may be, it must not deflect even the slightest attention from the need to assess the adequacy of measures being taken right now to stem the brutalisation of Ukraine.

Look at us. Much as the Government tries to present its steps thus far as carefully calibrated, the Opposition is justified in drawing international comparisons to our discredit. In a turnaround for our national self-image, we are punching below our weight.

That is a discomforting thought, whereas Putin’s role in the invasion is so central that it’s only natural to be tempted to focus on him.

Of course it would be a fine thing if he is ultimately prosecuted.

Meanwhile, tanks are crushing people. Civilians are being slaughtered by missiles fired from afar, or by close-range execution. Mothers are being raped in front of their children. Survivors are starving, sickening and grieving in the cold.

They need so much more than the message that the rest of the world is intent on making Putin pay for this, one day.

It would be delusional to think that the prospect of prosecution has any chance of compelling him to pull back from the madness of his invasion.

He’s too much a nationalistic zealot. It is difficult to disagree with the assessment of Fiona Hill, a former White House advisor on Russia, that Putin has switched from trying to capture the country to a commitment to “carnage and annihilation’’ sufficient to crush Ukrainians as a threat.

In any case, his transgressions have already been so extensive, his mendacity so demonstrable, that prosecutors already have ample scope to press ahead. While, for his part, Putin appears supremely confident he will stay out of their reach.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s impassioned appeal to the United Nations this week, featuring stomach-churning footage from Bucha, included a call to bring Russian leaders and soldiers before a special tribunal to be tried “immediately’’.

This is hardly likely. The International Criminal Court remains the forum to which the international community will turn. And even the painstaking preparation of a prosecutable case leaves the small matter that the court must be able to lay hands on the man.

Putin can’t be tried in his absence. He would need to be detained by the court. For that to happen he will need to have been toppled from power, or travel to a country prepared to detain him.

Russia is not a signatory to the ICC, which complicates but does not preclude the court’s ability to prosecute. It is already investigating. Accountability is also rendered more difficult, in a host of areas, by the fact that Russia retains - ridiculously - its membership of the UN Security Council, with veto powers attached.

These are considerable obstacles. That doesn’t mean the process of amassing a case against Putin is anything other than a moral imperative. The international community scarcely needed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s assistance to conclude that reports of Russian war crimes are as it put it: “more than credible - the evidence is there for the world to see’’.

Some prosecutors are sure that Russian lies about the world being duped by mountainous volumes of faked and staged footage will be exposed. There’s expertise and independent verification avenues aplenty to attend to that.

Getting Putin in the dock will be the primary challenge, but even then the case will need to be proven.

Blinken’s assessment that “what we’ve seen in Bucha is not the random act of a rogue unit’’ is entirely plausible, but that doesn’t remove the need for it to be proven to high standard.

It will be hard to mount a successful prosecution. It’s not always the case that where there’s a will there’s a way. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try.

Editorials are unbylined opinion articles, written for our newspapers by a roster of senior journalists, in consultation with editors.