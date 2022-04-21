Three Waters reform isn't about race, it's about good public policy

Morgan Godfery is a senior lecturer at the University of Otago and te ao Māori editor at Metro. He is a regular opinion contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: When I was growing up people would often claim that Kawerau’s drinking water was among the cleanest and clearest in the world. It had won awards to prove it, apparently.

Looking back, that seems plausible enough. Kawerau draws its water supply from two fresh springs, and in 2020 the local council won the Water New Zealand award for its water supply processes. Other councils might envy the ease of Kawerau’s supply. Few other towns can access so many different springs, aquifers, and rivers.

But access is only one half of the story. The other is supply, and on this measure Kawerau, like most other councils in New Zealand, sometimes struggles. From 2018 to 2019 residential water would often run dirt brown after the council made the sensible decision to chlorinate the supply.

Charlotte Jones/Stuff A Kawerau resident fills a bottle with clean water in January 2020.

Post-Havelock North’s disease outbreak, the decision to chlorinate made sense. But what the engineers and consultants didn’t properly factor was that the chlorine would gradually dislodge material that had collected in the 50-year-old pipes. For at least a year, brown running water was distressingly common, leaving either an earthy or metallic taste if you were unlucky enough to take a sip without spotting the colour.

And so, for a little over a year, it was common to do one of two things: boil your water when it was running brown in the hope that would deem it safe to consume; or run your tap – that is, waste water – until the colour ran clear. One of the luxuries of living in a “developed” country is that the infrastructure is meant to work. But in nearly every part of New Zealand that I’ve lived, the local council has had troubles major and minor with its drinking water, stormwater, or wastewater.

Stuff Wellington Water staff and contractors in 2017, fixing one of many leaks around the city.

In Wellington, the problems were obvious and slightly comical with sewerage bubbling up onto the streets. When I was living in Waikouaiti in 2020 the problems were, frankly, dangerous with alarming spikes in lead levels in the town supply.

That particular episode was made bizarre because only a few years earlier Dunedin City Council was rightly congratulating itself for upgrading the city supply so that “Dunedin’s drinking water is now among the best in the country, after a 21-year programme to improve its quality”. And yet the Waikouaiti scare still happened.

For this reason – having never lived somewhere where the drinking water, stormwater, or wastewater wasn’t a disaster at one point or another – I entirely support the Government’s Three Waters reforms. For example, establishing a new agency to supervise drinking water regulations – which the reforms do – is overdue. The Ministry of Health did an acceptable job at administering these regulations but, as the Havelock North crisis proved, even one lapse in monitoring and enforcing regulations can kill.

Simon Hendery/Stuff Water tankers were brought into Havelock North in 2016 to supply residents in the wake of the town’s contamination crisis.

In that crisis four people died, others were left permanently disabled, thousands were made sick, and the cost to the local health board was more than $760,000. But the new agency, Taumata Arowai​, will take a more active role in monitoring and administering the regulations and, crucially, it’ll retain the power to levy fines or launch criminal proceedings where breaches occur.

This is uncontroversial. At least to a sensible person. But the Three Waters reforms are subject to a good deal of fake news, Facebook speculation, and outright racism. As one example, some commentators falsely allege that the Government is handing ownership of water assets to “iwi”.

This is not true. Under the reforms, four new entities would “own and operate Three Waters infrastructure on behalf of local authorities”. Mana whenua representatives will sit on those four entities. But what some commentators conveniently neglect is that local councils will collectively own them.

Iwi will not own or manage any assets. This model of collective ownership and management means the four entities can borrow at a cost-effective rate the $120 billion to $185b that’s needed over the next 30 to 40 years to lift water systems across the country up to standard.

Supplied Morgan Godfery: “The Three Waters reforms are subject to a good deal of fake news, Facebook speculation, and outright racism.”

And so this isn’t a racialised reform. It’s a commercial reform. Bringing their Three Waters system up to scratch would bankrupt a good number of councils. The Government must step in to correct this failure in planning and governance on the part of many councils. The alternative is that drinking water, stormwater, and wastewater continues to degrade.

According to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta, each year approximately 34,000 people fall ill from drinking water, and thousands of households are required to boil their water in order to drink it safely. Absent reform, those numbers will only increase.

New Zealand is a small country and it’s often only collectively that we can leverage capital markets to borrow and invest at a favourable rate. This is the strength of Three Waters reform. It means the four new entities will have the power they need to invest.

Some fake news merchants desperately want to make this issue about iwi. But in reality this is just good public policy.