The Budget season is about to begin and with it a classic left-right fight

Finance Minister Grant Robertson says some Government moves have kept inflation lower, even though it has hit a 31-year high.

Luke Malpass is Stuff’s political editor.

OPINION: When Grant Robertson stands to deliver his fifth Budget on May 19 it will be a Labour Budget. High on ambition, shepherding through the big changes the Government plans to make across the economy, but this year the focus will be in health and climate change in particular.

At the centre of the climate change details will be the national Emissions Reduction Plan​. This will lay out the plan to bring down emissions over the next 15 years in line with New Zealand’s commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050.

The plan is expected to be released in the days leading up to the Budget, which will then confirm how much money is being set aside to achieve it.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson addresses the post cabinet press conference while the Prime Minister is in Asia.

There will also be a significant sum set aside for rebooting the newly reformed health system. A number of district health boards are carrying significant debt and the new health authority will be started off with a clean slate.

However, the big call for the Government is whether it makes more moves on the cost of living. Throughout its response to the rising rate of inflation and consumer goods the Government – from Jacinda Ardern down – has been keen to make the point that from April, and then May, various benefits and Working for Families payments will be increasing, as well as the winter energy payment. The support will be targeted and will help meet rising prices.

IMF Adrian Orr tells the IMF the Reserve Bank will need help fighting inflation.

The political question for Labour is one of both trade-offs and a political bet on what will happen next.

Robertson pointed out on Thursday that many commentators expect inflation to ease over the second half of the year. If it does start to drop back to close to 3%, from the current 6.9%, and tourism begins to ramp up, international students arrive again, and the open border brings more workers, especially in the primary sector, then the case lessens for doing something bold – and fiscally expensive – at the Budget.

However, balanced on the other side of that ledger is that inflation persists and by the time the 2023 Budget rolls around, the narrative is of Labour either not caring, or being ineffective both in perception and reality. Labour is governing in the majority so can produce a new cost-of-living relief package any time it wishes, and at relatively short notice.

But it is essentially a calculation of political risk. Or, put more bluntly: the Government has to make a bet. At the moment it seems to be falling on the “things will improve” side of the ledger.

In particular, Robertson and Ardern have taken special interest in National’s proposed tax cuts, which would be, as tax cuts are, more broadly based. National, along with ACT, will be feverishly arguing that Government spending is poorly focused and not achieving what it has been expected to.

And between now and the election there is no doubt more fat that will be identified in the Covid spending diet since 2020. But it also remains true that the big-ticket spending items such as the wage subsidy had bipartisan support and have already come to an end.

Supplied/Stuff Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr

However, inflation can be a beast that requires taming. So far the Reserve Bank has moved slowly on interest rates for fear of driving up unemployment and inducing a recession. This, too, is Labour’s argument for continued spending – besides the fact the Government has a long list of reforms it wishes to push through.

And even if inflation is global – as the Government is at pains to point out – those drivers are neither predictable nor necessarily temporary. The Ukraine war is not going away any time soon and will affect global energy markets. And China’s continued pursuit of a sort of elimination strategy for Covid is both unpredictable and has significant effects on New Zealand’s supply chains.

In other words, after three decades of relative stability, the gyrations caused by the wash-up of Covid-19 and the changing geostrategic landscape will mean economic events that directly affect people drive politics, rather than the sort of voter consumer preferences which seem to have largely shaped elections over the past couple of decades.

While the general effect of Russia will be soaked up and priced into international markets, the unknown and at time capricious policy settings out of China will not be. We are in the midst of a new chapter of global economic development and monetary policy. The end of 15 years of cheap money is butting up against the end of Covid, a war in Eastern Europe, the rise of China and an America battling with its own inflation demons.

There is another week of Parliament’s recess before Budget season begins in earnest. For all the opposition parties it will mean honing their narratives as much as possible around what should be in the Budget and setting exceptions around the amount of money spent, the amount of debt raised to do it, and whether more should be expended on various projects.

In the end the quantum of debt is so large and abstract that it is difficult to make political hay out of it. Boiling it down to interest payments every week helps, but is still tough.

1 NEWS ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner says efforts to curb inflation will be painful for some Kiwis but are necessary (interviewed on April 19)

But the cost of living is destined to remain the No 1 issue for the foreseeable future.

In a way, as I noted in a column in February, this is going to be a very different election to 2020 or even 2017. The debate over the next 18 months will be classic left versus right. Neither major party wants to upend the status quo, but we are now seeing sharp differences in emphasis.

National is for tax cuts, spending restraint, an opportunity society, and competitiveness. Labour is for building the things it thinks New Zealand needs, an equitable society, and helping the most vulnerable. And based on most of the current polls, both major parties will have to make concessions on their right and left flanks if they get into office.

After two years living with the politics of Covid, it is a debate both sides will relish.

This Budget will set the scene for the next 18 months as New Zealanders grapple with what they want the country to be and where they want it to be headed.