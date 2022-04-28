Luxon's careful conservatism raises questions for Labour ministers

Ben Thomas is a public relations consultant and political commentator. He is a former National government press secretary, and is part of the Gone By Lunchtime podcast.

OPINION: It’s either a caricature or merely a hallmark of a modern conservative New Zealand politician to be comfortable with whatever change has happened up to the present, but to think that any more would be a step too far.

This is by and large a positive. The fact that only journalists writing profiles on centre-right politicians, rather than the politicians themselves, ever want to revisit milestones like the marriage equality vote of 2013 means that the country has avoided the destabilising and counterproductive culture wars that have racked the United States for decades.

It means that, in the short term, small “c” conservative politicians (and there are as many on the left as the right) are sometimes unfairly accused of flip-flopping. It’s all about timing: if the present is fine, a lot depends on which present you’re talking about.

Such is the fate of Christopher Luxon, after a busy fortnight of long form interviews. After saying that the Government should cut an existing holiday (he suggested, possibly jokingly, Labour Day) in return for creating a new statutory day off for Matariki, Luxon confirmed that a National government after 2023 would do no such thing itself. He would keep all holidays, new and old, intact.

Pure philosophical conservatism means steadfastly defending old and sometimes archaic-seeming traditions: anything that has stood the test of time should be presumed to have value for people and communities, even if they’re not apparent to us now.

But often, philosophical adherence to deep tradition is less relevant than inertia. The reality is that change does impose costs, along with (to the conservative mind) uncertain benefits.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Chris Luxon

To cite the example of another of Luxon’s alleged, but not actual, flip-flops: no-one could argue that district health boards, which emerged about 20 years ago out of short-lived, for-profit Crown health enterprises, are a timeless and enduring pillar of the New Zealand polity or society.

The argument for retaining DHBs against the spectre of being absorbed into a new government agency, is that they encourage local solutions and that the benefits of centralisation are not worth the costs. Once those costs have been imposed on the sector and on the public, however, it’s a different story. Then the costs and benefits of undoing the reform change again; the balance tipping against further churn and upheaval.

So on television’s Q+A over the weekend Luxon clarified that although National did not agree with the centralisation of DHBs into a new Crown entity, Health NZ, it would respect the expressions of fatigue by the sector and not impose a further whiplash change on workers by undoing the restructure.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Ben Thomas: ‘’Where he has promised to repeal reforms in the event of a National government, Luxon has caveated that this anticipates the changes won’t have actually happened, based on Labour’s record of delivery.’’

Where he has promised to repeal reforms in the event of a National government, Luxon has caveated that this anticipates the changes won’t have actually happened, based on Labour’s record of delivery.

This sets up a question which requires some thought by the Government. After the initial panic which set in following the first March poll, with National overtaking Labour, and which saw a retreat from certain complex or unpopular policies, should the Government slow down, in order not to scare the horses? Or should it speed up, making as many gains for its programme as possible as the “new status quo” in the knowledge they will be effectively locked in, before possibly losing a knife-edge election in 2023?

The prime minister is a believer in slow and incremental change, seeing it as more sustainable than sudden shocks. In that vein, she would have approved of the speech given by Attorney-General and Revenue Minister David Parker to tax experts at Victoria University this week.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Revenue Minister David Parker delivers a tax speech at Victoria University outlining fairer tax principles for New Zealand.

He floated an idea of articulating, defining and enshrining in legislation “universal” principles of taxation, to allow for future monitoring and reporting by officials. It seems a quixotic mission. Taxation, more than anything else, both defines and limits the state: it is the most political question of all.

However, no-one could fault the way in which Parker raised the issue and outlined his thinking and the way forward. Luxon took aim at Parker’s “meandering” speech, but senior politicians should be encouraged to share their thinking at length and in depth.

The greater problem for the Government is his meandering policy reform. There is no end in sight for his sprawling Resource Management Act replacements: urban development legislation has been delayed again.

The danger is that Parker, a policy heavyweight and the ideas powerhouse of the Labour Cabinet, may find himself out of government without completing a single one of his ambitious programmes.

Greens co-leader James Shaw launched consultation on the third piece of Parker’s legislative triptych yesterday, dealing with climate change adaptation. This is important legislation that deals with the kind of world ministers may want our children to inherit.

With 2023 in the balance, and caught between caution and action, Government ministers may also ask themselves: what kind of world would we want small ‘’c’’ conservative Christopher Luxon to inherit?