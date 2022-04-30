If Labour fears a co-governance debate will damage them, it’s too late

Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick has been forced to back down on her council’s plans to reshape voter representation.

Janet Wilson is a freelance journalist formerly working in PR, including a stint with the National Party. She contributes a column weekly.

OPINION: U-turns or flip-flops in politics are a painful but necessary technique to prevent worse pain. It’s the old if-you’re-in-a-hole-stop-digging principle. It also makes politicians look weak and diminishes the credibility of their party.

Case in point this week was the polarising issue of co-governance, Labour’s skewed definition of what that means, its initial enthusiastic promotion of inequality, followed by the anticipated full U-turn. The fact that the local bill, the Rotorua District Council (Representation Arrangements) Bill​, came before the Māori affairs select committee at all, effectively giving those on the Māori roll more voting power than those on the general roll, speaks volumes about Labour’s determination to push through co-governance legislation without consultation.

The bill was designed to override the Electoral Act and give Rotorua Lakes Council​ 10 councillors, with three elected by voters on the Māori roll, three on the general roll, and another four plus the mayor elected by voters at large. The inequity came because the Māori roll was less than half of those on the general roll.

SUPPLIED The Rotorua District Council (Representation Arrangements) Bill was promoted in Parliament by Labour list MP Tāmati Coffey. (File photo)

Outgoing Rotorua mayor and former Labour minister Steve Chadwick was forced to make her own flip-flop on co-governance on Thursday and call a “pause” to her plans. Which begs the question: is “pause” politics-speak for plans that are dead in the water?

Chadwick’s backdown meant she was forced to adopt the Local Government Commission’s recommendation, which she had previously rejected. Rotorua citizens will now vote for a mayor elected at-large, three​ councillors from a Māori ward, one​ from a rural ward, and six​ from a general ward.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson has said the nature of democracy has changes, and co-governance is nothing to fear.

The dead-rat swallowing rippled out to central government and Labour MPs, who only days earlier were happy to promulgate their somewhat elastic interpretation of democracy. The local MP who was charged with the bill’s passage through the parliamentary process, Tāmati Coffey, supported Chadwick’s decision to stop the process. Several weeks earlier, as the chair​ of the Māori affairs select committee that passed the bill on its first reading, he said: “There is nothing to preclude us being able to tweak democracy to make it work for us here in Aotearoa.” Less tweaking, more trampling of democracy.

Unsurprisingly, opposition to the bill was swift and came from all quarters; Māori political commentator and academic Morgan Godfery tweeted that he couldn’t support the bill because “it was so disproportionate in pursuit of its apparent aim”. Barrister and public law expert Graeme Edgeler said the bill went “far further than is necessary to achieve any justifiable aim of advancing representation”. “It is at best unnecessary, and at worst, profoundly contrary to established democratic principles,” he said in his submission.

It took Attorney-General David Parker’s Bill of Rights analysis for some sort of sanity to prevail. He declared that the bill represented an unjustified disadvantage to non-Māori because they couldn’t change their roll, and it couldn’t be justified. You’d think that a government’s most senior minister – who is the principal law officer of the Crown – declaring a bill to be unconstitutional would be the end of the matter. Hardly.

John Cowpland/Stuff Janet Wilson: “It’s time now for co-governance to be treated with the respect it deserves – a full and fair debate on what it means and what it looks like.”

Just last Sunday, on Q+A with Jack Tame, Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson doubled down on reinterpreting universal suffrage; the nature of democracy has changed, he opined. “It’s not the tyranny of the majority any more, that’s what co-management and co-governance is about. It’s nothing to fear.”

If that’s Jackson’s alarming idea of democracy, it’s everything to fear. In solidarity, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson on Monday reiterated that “adapting core democratic principles” would ensure better outcomes for Māori.

The fact that Labour hasn’t gone to the electorate when it comes to co-governance, hadn’t campaigned on it at the last election, let alone decently debated what it looks like, instead pushing through reforms with only a two-week public consultation period, is indicative of one of two issues: having seen its descent in the polls, Labour is trying to entrench as much of its agenda as possible before it gets tossed out at the next election; or it’s trying to salvage as many Māori MPs as it can in 2023.

If Labour fears that a co-governance debate will damage them further, then it’s too late; this week’s tawdry spectacle proves that’s already happened.

And, in attempting to rewrite long-held democratic principles that everyone’s vote is equal, the Government is threatening the principles that lie at the heart of co-governance: principles of kawanatanga and manaakitanga. In trying to impose its version of co-governance, when it’s already working with the Waikato and Whanganui River agreements and Te Urewera​, the Government is unwittingly threatening the mana and credibility of those agreements.

Labour’s U-turn demonstrates that inequities Māori have suffered cannot be corrected with other inequities. It also shows that, if you demonstrate what those inequities are, the Government will back down.

It’s time now for co-governance to be treated with the respect it deserves – a full and fair debate on what it means and what it looks like.

Willie Jackson could be right when he says we have nothing to fear. But if we don’t have the debate, how will we know?