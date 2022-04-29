How did the Government stuff up the politics of Three Waters so badly?

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says the Government will create four new public water entities, with local councils taking non-financial shareholdings in four new public water entities.

OPINION: Everyone loves localism when they are in Opposition. The poor downtrodden people of local councils and communities should have greater say in the services they receive, not less.

The problem is that, once in Government, that commitment to localism often fizzles out as central government politicians face the reality of the massive variation in quality, competence and situation of local councils. And the fact that they are in power and councils, from their perspective, can be a pain.

When Judith Collins was leader of the National Party, there was one issue on which the party gained significant traction: Three Waters.

The potent mixture of assets being removed from the effective control of their council owners, the spectre of big government ownership, and the supposed prospect of those assets being taken off “ratepayers” and handed to iwi made it a political winner for National. Just about the only winner during that period.

The purpose of Three Waters reforms is simple: to create bigger water entities, freed from the vicissitudes of the three-yearly local body election cycle, which can borrow much more money and invest in water infrastructure, at scale, over long periods.

At its heart, the real problems are also simple. People expect reliable drinking water, wastewater and stormwater. They also, not unreasonably, expect it to be clean and healthy. New Zealand is, after all, a first world country.

But that is not currently the case, when there are active boil notices all over the country. Councils up and down the motu are now facing up to decades of neglect, meaning rates rises and disruptive but necessary repairs, which current ratepayers will get lumped with.

The political economy is also straightforward: if you are a local body politician, why spend any extra on an asset that people simply expect to work, be managed properly, can’t see, and never even think about until something goes wrong. There are park beautifications, new swimming pools, community services to be run, as well as many other legitimate calls on council resources.

Fixing that requires expertise, money and scale.

The problem is that, even with the best will in the world, many councils that own and control water assets do not have anything close to the rating base to deliver top-quality infrastructure. It is no surprise that, around the world, utilities such as water tend to be owned by large, often public, companies or authorities.

The changes the Government is proposing are specifically designed so that cross-subsidisation happens (although officials dislike using the term) – effectively meaning that ratepayers in larger centres subsidise more sparsely populated communities. The idea is that, over time, the quality of the infrastructure and water for consumption is lifted and standardised across the country.

Many people forget that the work for what has become known as Three Waters began under the previous National government. Make no mistake, in all likelihood a very similar outcome, less the co-governance, would have been pursued. That’s because it is basically a no-brainer. Who really cares the name of the organisation that they pay their water rates to?

However, Labour has mangled and mishandled the politics of this quite straightforward infrastructure issue since the very beginning.

Somehow, it has managed to end up in a place where the debate is around “local democracy”, co-governance and iwi “control” of water assets, instead of infrastructure.

Partly that is because of the still extremely complicated governance arrangements to set up the entities, and partly what Labour imagines is clever politics but is actually pretty misleading.

A key part of the adopted changes are that all councils will get a “shareholding” in the new entities, equivalent to one share per 50,000 population. But there are no particular rights to this ownership, apart from Labour being able to say it’s a bulwark against the bogeyman of privatisation – which has never been on the cards anyway.

It would have been far more straightforward for the minister to simply pick the new governance boards in consultation with relevant iwi and councils, and set in train a process to renew board members based on some defined criteria relevant to governing a utility entity.

Labour has tried to have it both ways – keep the patina of some local democracy, while wresting away control. It’s confusing and serves little clear purpose. And it shows.

Some councils will be very unhappy about having control of their water assets taken away – why wouldn't they? They have been a core bit of local government business for a long time.

And it does beg a more existential question for councils over what they exist for. But let’s be honest, in many areas all local councillors seems to do is grizzle and moan, so that’s not a big political problem for the central government.

Hitching this particular reform – which was always going to require careful and sensitive political management – to the co-governance bandwagon has also shown a basic lack of political acumen.

There are many areas in which the Government can, and certainly has, pushed on that door. Quite why Three Waters – whose whole idea was to take water out of politics and into utilities management – was considered a sensible one of those is anyone’s guess. Partly, it has clearly been driven by Nanaia Mahuta.

There will be no mandated seats on the boards of the new entities for iwi, as appeared to be a common misconception. The board, or “regional representative group”, which effectively picks the entities’ board members will be a 50-50 council-iwi split, but that’s not the same thing as ownership.

Once the appointments are made, boards will sit at arm’s length, helping decide on strategy and keeping an eye on high-level outcomes.

Possibly spooked by the politics around co-governance, the Government has veered away from entirely meeting its working group’s recommendations. The group said that regional representative groups should also have both council and iwi co-chairs, by law. The Government has instead decided this can be “enabled”, not mandated, in the entities' constitutions.

But the effect is essentially the same. Mahuta will be effectively setting down the entities’ initial constitutions, in consultation with councils and iwi. It’s not hard to guess what she will seek to achieve.

For this to land successfully for the Government, and for it to be in operation by July 2024​, will require careful political management, making the conversation entirely about water safety and infrastructure.

Which raises questions around the continued role for Mahuta as minister for local government.

As the borders are now reopening, Mahuta will be having to travel a lot in her other role as foreign affairs minister – something that up until the past few months and the dismantling of MIQ has not been a major part of her job. But after two years of New Zealand being effectively shut off from the rest of the world, she should be travelling, and should be out of the country.

That makes the practicalities of managing the Three Waters reforms extremely difficult. A lot of the job over the coming year will be hand-holding, travelling to councils, providing reassurance and pressing the case. With a busy foreign affairs job, it is impossible to see how she can do justice to both. And for New Zealand’s broader national interest, foreign affairs should come first.

While the prime minister remains tight-lipped about any potential Cabinet reshuffle after the Budget, it is expected that a refresh could be on the way. Mahuta moving out of local government should be a part of that.

It is worth remembering that, for most voters, this abstruse​ issue of water utilities will not be top of mind. It won’t necessarily be an issue that will change votes. But it is part of a broader mood music for the next year or so.