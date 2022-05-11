New Zealand's reopening heads in the right direction but devil will be in the doing

ANALYSIS: Better late than never. That is the general sentiment behind the Government’s long-awaited immigration ‘reset’ revealed by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi today.

Behind the general sentiment and relief at the borders finally fully reopening, came a quick question from the opposition: will the Government be able to manage its new immigration system?

The announcement was really in three parts; the first is that the border will open to everyone, including the non-visa waiver countries on July 31. This will mean that anyone who gets a visa will be able to travel to New Zealand.

As a part of that, the requirement to get a pre-departure test before coming to New Zealand will be scrapped. That means that tourists in particular, or Kiwis travelling abroad and coming home, will no longer have to find an accredited tester, pay the fee ($150 plus in Australia) and run the risk of being delayed offshore.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Jacinda Ardern, who is isolating at home, addresses the Business NZ gather via livestream.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand 'opens its doors' to working holiday visa applicants for the first time since the pandemic began

* Website crashes as applications open for fast-track migrant resident visas

* Productivity Commission calls for higher immigration rates to wait for more infrastructure



For trans-Tasman travel in particular, where short trips are more common, this will mark the border finally being fully reopened for travel.

That's for tourists. The second part is the reopening of international education services from August, but with tightened requirements around work rights, which Education Minister Chris Hipkins said is aimed at shutting down low value courses that act as “a backdoor to residency” for the students involved

The third part of the announcement revolves around immigration changes for would-be migrants. The efforts of Labour’s now five years of rhetoric about low-skill migrants driving worker wages down – which was always a dubious proposition – appears to have hit up against the reality of skills shortages.

Ardern claimed that the old high immigration settings “resulted in labour that drove down wages and productivity across the country, while also depriving migrant workers of the experience they deserved here in New Zealand”.

While the latter is certainly true for the unfortunate migrants caught up by predatory employers and practices, the Productivity Commission found in November last year that when it comes to immigration, “overall, New Zealand studies find very minor and mostly positive impacts on the average earnings and employment of local workers”.

So, in essence, the Government has cast around for two years and come up with a new immigration system that in most key respects resembles the old one – but with a new median wage requirement, new list of fast-tracked jobs and a bureaucratic stream-lining for getting people through the system.

It’s what you announce when you’ve worked on a new system on the basis that you are sceptical about immigration, but now realise that the economy is crying out for new workers at just about every skill level. This is pressure that will only be exacerbated further by a predicted outflow of New Zealanders as borders open and New Zealand fully reconnects with the world.

There will be bottled up demand for young people doing OEs and for people trying their hand in Australia, where wages are now almost 30 per cent higher than New Zealand, without having to sacrifice seeing family or being unable to return for weddings or Tangihanga.

As with many things Covid, the relief of life returning to something closer to normal will mute most sectoral criticism of the changes. And the fact is that, for decades, the ‘normal’ in New Zealand has relied on importing new people, and growing the country and economy.

And it comes to the next question: whether Immigration New Zealand will be able to handle the new load? Both ACT and the National Party claim that they won’t. Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi thinks that the agency will be able to. But the last big deadline INZ set last September – which was to process 80% of the newly created one-off resident visa class in 12 months – has already been pushed out to 18 months.

As with everything Covid, and post Covid-related, the devil will be in the implementation.