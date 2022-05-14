The new emission reduction plan will reveal just how much we care about climate

OPINION: Climate Change Minister James Shaw has been fond of using a phrase over these past few years – the danger of “predatory delay”.

It essentially describes a political tactic whereby those forces opposed to cracking on with climate change reform try to use any reason to delay – the policy isn’t right, the issue is important but not quite now, our trading partners are moving more slowly, and so on.

To Shaw’s mind this is essentially predatory because it throws up all manner of roadblocks to action on climate change now by always finding a reason to kick the can down with road, with the ultimate goal of indefinite delay.

To some extent this has been a political tactic successfully deployed in New Zealand, Australia, the US and democracies elsewhere. In New Zealand most voters think climate change is important and something needs to be done about it, but it rarely features in the top few priorities for most people. There are always pressing matters to be taken care of in preference to getting stuck into climate policy. At the moment the cost of living will certainly be among them.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Climate Change Minister James Shaw confirms emissions budgets earlier this week.

In most Western democracies – especially the anglosphere – politicians from both side of the aisle tend to emphasise the upside of reducing emissions while either minimising or playing down the costs.

This is politically understandable: people like governments to do things, but often are less willing to pay for those things, either through higher taxes, or, as can be the case with climate change, by paying more money for goods and services where carbon emissions are embedded in the production process.

That’s where the new Emissions Reduction Plan – to be released at midday on Monday – comes in. The plan will effectively propose a series of short, medium and long-term measures the Government will put in place to help New Zealand to meet its international and stated obligations of net-zero emissions by 2050.

Biogenic methane reduction is measured slightly differently, aiming for a reduction of 10% by 2030 on 2017 levels and a 24% to 47% reduction on the same level by 2050.

This plan will outline the measures the Government will introduce to meet the first three emissions budgets. It is effectively a very big pre-Budget announcement of the plan and the numbers, although not everything will be fully costed. In part, this is to allow mid-course corrections to the plan – if some measures are working effectively they can be ramped up and others that are not working can be scaled down – that’s the theory at least.

They will be financed, at least in large part, by the new Climate Emergency Response Fund, announced last December, which takes in all revenue generated for the Government by the Emissions Trading Scheme. It is a multi-year fund running through until 2025-26 that has been allocated $3.7 billion.

And while we are yet to see details of the reduction plan, it will likely include more heavily subsidised public transport and perhaps measures making home insulation cheaper. Already in place are the clean car’’ subsidies that make the importation of clean cars more favourable by introducing a rebate, while whacking an extra charge on higher-emitting vehicles.

The politics of this are cleverly calibrated in the sense that money from the ETS, which previously went into general revenue, will now be spent directly on climate change measures. The general direction of travel is clear: the taxpayer will absorb the costs of subsidies that will make the costs of various programmes less visible to the ordinary punter.

The emissions budgets which the new plan will be required to meet have already started. The first period runs from 2022-25, then 2026-30, and finally from 2031-35.

There will also be new accountability mechanisms. The Climate Change Commission will audit the results and report progress each year. The political impact of this is still to be learned, but public naming and shaming can also be a pretty powerful stick.

STUFF Climate Change Minister James Shaw makes the case for climate change adaptation, in launching the Government's plan.

All this is part of a suite of climate legislative infrastructure that Shaw has been instrumental in setting up and that will likely remain for the long term – to both the delight and chagrin of future governments. There is the Zero Carbon Act, emissions reductions, the Emissions Reduction Plan, the commission, as well as the Climate-Related Financial Disclosures regime that will pass into law before this term of Parliament is over.

As with any plan this can – and should – be carefully raked over by the Opposition. No doubt some measures will be included in the plan for various political reasons that look good on paper but in reality are expensive commitments for relatively small emissions reductions.

The National Party has confirmed it is committed to the carbon budgets, but it will pore over the details of the plan. For that party, there are two clear potential avenues of attack: that now is not the right time to embark on some of the schemes that will be announced; and that the measures are simply not very good value for money at reducing emissions.

National has consistently said the ETS should be the main vehicle and remains (quite reasonably) suspicious of other measures as simply distorting the market price of carbon that the emissions scheme helps creates.

ACT, for its part, is against emissions budgets full stop, arguing that they are simply Government micromanagement and picking winners when it comes to how to reduce emissions – better to let the market do it. Interestingly, in common with ACT, Te Pāti Māori opposes the emission budgets, but for the opposite reason – they do not go far enough.

The politics of this are most difficult for National. ACT, as with other issues it has pursued, can carve out a space for those sceptical about doing too much on climate change when New Zealand is such a small emitter in global terms.

National will need to be serious – and be seen to be serious – on climate change while also attacking what it sees as the plan’s weaknesses. And, as ever, it will be looking to tie this first Emissions Reduction Plan to its mega-theme: cost of living. How much will these measures cost, how much will they reduce emissions and could it be done more cheaply to save households money – perhaps through tax relief.

For the investment community, the fact that both National and Labour (and the Greens) back emissions budgets is huge. It sets the general boundaries within which climate policy – and therefore investment decisions – will operate. The new plan, like or loathe its content, will further increase that certainty.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff For left-leaning and climate-conscious supporters, Labour will have to demonstrate it is serious about the issue that Jacinda Ardern has called this generation’s nuclear-free moment, writes Luke Malpass.

Nevertheless, Monday’s release of the plan will also be a test for Labour. For its more left-leaning and climate-conscious supporters, it will have to demonstrate it is serious about the issue that Jacinda Ardern has called this generation’s nuclear-free moment. If it ends up with a muddle of plans that are neither fish nor fowl – or ropey industry support dressed up as climate policy – and which won't cut emissions by much, it may find itself under serious pressure from all sides.

Predatory delay, after all, is not the preserve of the centre-right.

In part, this emissions budget, and the political debate that will flow from it, will demonstrate where the New Zealand public is at, and how much it really prioritises climate change.

Will hot inflation mean that, as after the global financial crisis, voters realise they simply have other priorities?

Maybe, but with sea level rises now being felt and some low-lying areas of New Zealand facing the prospect of being unable to get insurance within the next 15 years, that could well have changed. We will soon find out.