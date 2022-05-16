Emissions reduction plan will change the country, but not quite yet

ANALYSIS: Work in progress. That is probably the best way to describe the Government’s inaugural emissions reduction plan. High on ambition, broad in scope, but still a bit lacking in details while industry and Government go away and start to work on applying the plan to reshape and reduce the energy form that has underpinned economic activity since the industrial revolution.

The massive doorstop of a document running to 343 pages, with accompanying press releases and a loftily titled Table of Actions, is really the adding together of a bunch of initiatives already underway, while also throwing in new ones.

Coming three days before Budget day, it is massive and complex in areas, full of labyrinthine recommendations, targets, initiatives and suggestions that “could” make a difference.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson, focussed squarely on the economic upsides for households: that the plan will help make the cleaner energy options cheaper, wean us off fossil fuels. He warned that with high inflation, climate change might not seem the most pressing issue, but it was the most important, he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Deputy Prime Minister and finance minister Grant Robertson deliver speeches in the Emissions Reduction Plan lockup in the Banquet Hall of Parliament.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw laid out the wider context, New Zealand's international obligations and how the six emission Budgets and emission reduction plans will help deliver net-zero emissions by 2050. He also detailed how the state will work with Māori to give effect to the plan and be inclusive.

In an area of interest to a lot of households - in the middle of a cost-of-living crunch -money for making new houses and existing ones more energy efficient, there is nothing new. There is a lot of talk about changing the industry to make the various tweaks around house production and subsidies work better, but nothing concrete yet in this plan.

The Climate Commission initially suggested last year that new gas connections to homes could be phased out. This plan does not commit to that.

There were also recommendations around banning imports of new fossil fuel-powered cars. That hasn’t been done, although the report does assume - almost certainly correctly - that by 2035 all new cars will be low or zero emissions.

Instead of going down the bans route, the Government has instead mostly used targets. In transport, it targets reducing total kilometres travelled by the light vehicle fleet by 20 per cent on 2019 levels by 2035 at which point zero emission vehicles will make up 30 per cent of the fleet. Freight transport emissions will be reduced by 35 per cent.

New baseload fossil-fuel power generation (large scale generation), however, will likely be banned by 2024

There is a cash-for-clunkers car trade-in scheme, starting with a trial, that will pay lower income people to trade in their cars for scrap if they are going to buy a new hybrid, PHEV or electric vehicle. That will get a whopping $568 million over the next four years. There is little detail about the scheme yet - such as who will be able to get it, how much they will get and the effect on emissions for the price tag.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Climate Change Minister James Shaw and Deputy Prime Minister and finance minister Grant Robertson deliver speeches in the Emissions Reduction Plan lockup in the Banquet Hall of Parliament.

There is also commitment to boost local spatial planning to make it easier to bike, walk and get around.

Much of the heavy lifting appears to be in the commercial energy generation areas: phasing out of low-medium temperature coal boilers by 2037 (and banning new ones now) and giving more assistance to sectors through a revamped Government Investment in Decarbonising Industry Fund (GIDI) that will soak up $678m over the next four years. The Government claims that this is an area where emission reductions can be achieved quickly.

There are some interesting smaller initiatives in there: spending $91m on increasing wood for woody biomass (think wood pellets and wood for burning). There’s also money for native forests and carbon storage. There is also an aim for a national kerbside food recycling system to be in place by 2030

There is also money - $61m over the next four years - set aside for paying bus drivers more - in what basically looks like a Fair Pay Agreement for urban bus drivers. Clearly boosting the reliability of public transport is key if it is going to be a central part of driving down emissions. But it is also probably something both Labour and the Greens wanted to do anyway as a matter of industrial relations policy.

Agriculture gets more money for research with a new Centre for Climate Action on Agricultural Emissions being set up. The He Waka Eke Noa partnership between farmers and Government to work out a farmgate emissions pricing scheme continues to be worked on. Agricultural emissions will be priced in some way by the start of 2025.

In general the plan is vaguer, less concrete and has a lot of money for setting up trials and new sector groups, than many in the sector will have expected.

In a way, the plan recognises the fiscal and economic restraints the Government faces. This plan covers the shorter period up to 2025 and from that year one will be produced every five years. Presumably by 2025 much of the initial work will have been done, bad ideas tossed, good ones continued onwards with more detail

The fact that the economy already has baked-in capacity constraints means that big bang changes to the physical fabric of buildings and so on wouldn’t be realistically possible in the next couple of years anyway.

And it recognises that there isn’t a bottomless pile to cash to throw at this all at once. The Climate Emergency Response Fund (CERF) will dole out $2.9 billion over the next four years to begin with. This is money collected from the emissions trading scheme and will likely increase over time into a large self-funded fund.

Perhaps most of all, the Government is extremely concerned with the transition costs of moving to a low carbon economy and making sure the transition is equitable.

Today is the announcement, but the next couple of years will show just how effective the plan is at actually driving down emissions.