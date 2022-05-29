Jacinda Ardern meets 'silver fox' California Governor Gavin Newsom, and sells NZ to Seattle tech bosses

Luke Malpass is Stuff’s political editor.

OPINION: When Jacinda Ardern met with California Governor Gavin Newsom​, it appeared to be a mutual admiration society.

Newsom, 54, is straight out of Central Casting for a US presidential hopeful: lean, tall, good hair, square jaw. He has a slick way with words and riffed on climate, the prime minister, reproductive rights and all the great things California was up to.

He is a dead-set ‘silver fox’, and one could expect him to run for president at some point, if his politics work, and he isn’t too left-wing (or liberal in US parlance) to be unelectable across the nation.

READ MORE:

* RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan's parole blocked by California governor

* Covid-19: California pushes first US vaccine mandate for schoolchildren

* US politics: California Governor Gavin Newsom stays in power as recall fails



Peter Barreras Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meets with California Governor Gavin Newsom.

He and Ardern signed a climate pact between New Zealand and California. One of the things that New Zealand is keen to push is for California’s electric car makers – EVs are now California’s biggest export – to produce right-hand drive vehicles. With the change of Government in Canberra, there could be opportunities for New Zealand and Australia to band together to make a market big enough for US EV manufacturers.

Newsom also extremely charismatic in a not dissimilar way to how Bill Clinton was charismatic.

He is also a man with a past – having admitted to extra-marital affairs and alcohol problems. He was previously married to Trump White House adviser and Fox News personality Kimberly​Guilfoyle​, with whom he has children. She is now engaged to Donald Trump Jr, former US president Donald Trump’s son.

Newsom, a moderate democrat, is not a Trump fan.

It is widely expected that he could be in the running for US president in 2028. He has been Governor of California since 2019, and it is expected that he will run again in 2023 to ensure that California has a Democratic government as a bulwark against a possible Republican White House in 2024.

Set in the New Zealand section of the San Francisco Botanical Garden, the deal was announced alongside a deal signed between The New Zealand Merino Company and Silicon Valley technology platform, Actual to better manage farm emissions profiles. It was also confirmed that company Parkable had signed a deal with Meta (formerly Facebook) to provide an app to manage all Meta employees’ parking. CEOs of both companies, John Brakenridge​ and Toby Littin​ are part of the prime minister’s business delegation.

From there it was a flight up to Seattle where Ardern spent the afternoon with the chief executive of Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing arm of Amazon which is building a $7.5 billion server facility in Auckland.

After that Ardern spoke at a community event at Seattle Aquarium where she was introduced by Microsoft president Brad Smith who effusively praise her as one of the best prime ministers in the world. She continued the big sell imploring people to visit New Zealand and to meet the business delegation.

The big sell part of the trip is almost over as the business leaders head back to New Zealand while Ardern and officials travel back to the East Coast of the US for a visit at the White House early next week.

On the business side – in small part at least – the trip has been a success. When Ardern is out and about, she is a powerful ambassador for New Zealand businesses combining New Zealand’s brand and personal charm with a compelling story.

It has been fascinating to see the prime minister’s star power overseas: people want to see her and be seen with her. And of course, she doesn’t get any of the annoying questions about domestic problems because people don’t know about them, or they are difficult to understand overseas.

There is one more stop on the West Coast and then it’s on to Washington.