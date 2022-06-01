Why early signs point to White House meeting of Jacinda Ardern and Joe Biden being a success

ANALYSIS: After months of planning, and a couple of hectic weeks re-planning, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s trip to the White House went off without a hitch.

Earlier in the week, the visit once again looked in doubt as senior officials and staffers fell prey to Covid-19. Because Ardern has already had the virus, she was able, along with partner Clarke Gayford, to continue the visit.

But how do you judge the success or failure of a leader-to-leader meeting? What is progress and what goes more in the category of banal nicety?

According to Ford Hart, a former senior US diplomat now resident in New Zealand, judging by the language and time spent together, the meeting went well.

“Just judging by the joint statement, a very successful visit – and for both sides,” Hart said.

“I thought that the language on US-Kiwi co-operation in the Pacific region, and extension of security and military was really impressive.”

New Zealand’s keenness to get the US more involved economically in the region was reflected in the Aotearoa New Zealand-United States joint statement, released after the meeting.

There was plenty in it, and a lot to chew over but, among other things, it said: “President Biden resolved to raise US ambition in partnering with the Pacific Islands still higher and to match that ambition with resourcing.”

“Throughout our engagement, the United States and New Zealand will continue to support the Pacific region’s own priorities,” the joint statement read.

“I think that once again, we are seeing the Kiwi side moving forward yet again in staking out positions that otherwise wouldn't have been likely even a few years ago, much less five or six years ago,” Hart said.

Hart also said that the extra time spent in the meeting – Ardern was scheduled for less than an hour and ended up with an hour and a half, was significant.

“That is a reasonably big deal, actually, that the demands on the president's time are staggering – the prime minister's time is important too – but the president at any given time has a dozen different people biting on his ankle in the White House.

“To go an extra half an hour with the prime minister, actually, is an important confirmation about the importance the US places on this relationship.”

Hart, who worked for Biden 42 years ago, says that one key aspect of the statement is that the US President’s words hold weight and give Washington bureaucrats concrete ambitions to move ahead with.

“Every one of those points in that statement will be regarded as a presidential commitment, so there will be mechanisms drafted, or other mechanisms to track progress, on those things.”

He also said that Biden was not pretentious by nature and if he was asking for New Zealand to work with the US, he would be serious about it.

All the issues discussed were flagged in advance: the war in Ukraine (which Ardern thanked Biden for his leadership on), the new Indo-Pacific framework, and Chinese adventurism in the Pacific more generally. Both leaders are on the same page with carefully calibrated and important language here: that Pacific islands are sovereign nations and no-one is there to browbeat them.

It also appears that in the meeting the leaders had an easy rapport. Both mentioned shared Irish heritage – Biden’s Irish background is a source of working class pride for him – and even though New Zealanders don't necessarily wear their old country identity in the same way, it was a connection. He even had a signed Irish rugby ball on display in his office.

Basically all the boxes were ticked, the prime minister got to run through her broader agenda, including the Christchurch Call, which is essentially getting big social media companies to sign up to protocols so that terror-related content won’t be hosted on their sites. This is actually of particular concern in the US and scratches a political itch – that social media companies have too much power and don't exercise enough responsibility.

Then there was trade. Ardern all but admitted that New Zealand is highly unlikely to get anywhere on getting better trade access to US markets. The domestic politics in the US are basically pushing against free trade – from both sides of the great partisan divide. But none of that is any surprise.

No doubt there were other matters discussed that did not make it into the statement.

The White House trip provided a capstone on what has been a successful tour of the US by Ardern. The first part of the trip was about shamelessly selling New Zealand, while the second half was more politics. There will be plenty to rake over and on the issue du jour – Chinese influence in the Pacific – it is a case of no-one being seen to panic, but the US stepping up its game.

Ardern is now on her way back to New Zealand.