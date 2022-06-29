The political risk with Wellington's new transport plan: Auckland pedestrian harbour bridge mark II

ANALYSIS: The Government's new “preferred option” for the Let’s Get Wellington Moving transport package is a victory for compromise. The standstill over what exactly to do with the city’s transport problems is long-running and has involved disputes with several levels of Government over decades.

The upshot has been that the capital has in fact stood virtually still. Now a $7.4 billion preferred option was revealed by Grant Robertson and Minister of Transport Michael Wood on Wednesday morning.

It involves a new four-lane tunnel under Mt Victoria, with two lanes each for cars and buses, a change of traffic patterns around the Basin Reserve, and new mass rapid transit system – most likely light rail - running from the city out to Island Bay in the city’s south. It would also convert the current Mt Victoria tunnel into a pedestrian and bike tunnel.

Despite debate for this seemingly – and actually – running for years, it is still very early in the process. Councils have yet to agree, the thing is yet to be properly costed, a business case and cost-benefit analysis to assembled and so on. And if agreement is reached and those numbers look reasonable – which is currently unknown – it won’t begin construction for another six years. Without all that it is impossible to really assess to feasibility of the whole plan.

As is often the case, the arguments for and against this option retreat into various ideological silos. National and ACT argue that the light rail is a distraction from the real problem of a lack of car capacity under the tunnel, while the Greens don’t like more embedded carbon, more roads and tearing up a city block. If nothing else they want the pedestrian and public transport bits to be done first.

As far as it goes, this option does try to recognise the general principle - which Robertson has rightly and repeatedly emphasised – that there is a shortage of all modes of transport infrastructure in the country and the city, so there has been a bit of everything thrown in. Light rail, assessed on its own merits, may well be a sensible and future-looking option. Cleaning up the traffic flow situation around the Basin Reserve is overdue. Provision for bikes and walkers is clearly crucial.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Ministers Michael Wood, and Grant Robertson announce the preferred plan option for Let’s Get Wellington Moving on Wednesday. Coincidentally, the traffic was at a crawl along Customhouse Quay that morning.

However, it doesn't seem to tackle the critical issue of capacity for private cars: there will still be two lanes for these going through the Mt Victoria pinch point, while the entire current tunnel will be dedicated to cyclists and pedestrians.

The political risk for the Government is that this will end up being an Auckland Harbour Bridge Mark II. In June 2021, it was announced that a second Auckland harbour crossing would be build for cyclists and pedestrians only. That was scotched four months later when it was clear that, politically, building an entire second harbour bridge for bikes and joggers while people were grubbing along in traffic elsewhere, was not a goer.

In the same way, setting aside a whole current two-lane tunnel with a footpath for exclusive use by pedestrians and cyclists, may also not pass the political cost-benefit test.

Part of this seems to be dictated by the fact that both within some local and central Government circles there is an aversion to creating more capacity for cars.

There are good, debatable reasons for this: Supply can generate its own demand – good for public transport arguments, bad for car congestion. More cars runs counter to climate change ambitions (although uptake of EVs likely renders that less true over time). And it runs counter to modern city planning ideals of multi-modal, liveable cities.

However, given the plan is really more about fixing an infrastructure deficit – as opposed to just building for growth – there is no doubt this part of the plan is the bit that will come under the most pressure.

If there were a change of central Government next year, while overall plan might be retained, four car lanes could well be the result, instead of four of what will be six lanes being set aside for buses and pedestrians. It will be incumbent on National and ACT to be clear about what it would do differently if elected, which National’s transport spokesperson Simeon Brown indicated the party will do at some point in the future.

More generally – and this can be laid at the feet of successive governments, central and local – the time it takes to thrash out plans and build this kind of new infrastructure is clearly a handbrake of New Zealand productivity as well as economic and climate ambitions.