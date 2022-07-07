Jacinda Ardern feels the fresh breeze blowing through Australian politics

Jacinda Ardern played down expectations of 501 deportee progress as she touched down in Melbourne to begin her four-day trade mission in Australia.

ANALYSIS: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is getting into the more overtly political part of her Australian trip having already bagged a significant win – though not one of New Zealand’s own making.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese – who had just returned from visiting Kyiv, Ukraine – on Wednesday made the announcement of immediate flood assistance for 23 local government areas in New South Wales, and explicitly highlighted in that announcement was that New Zealanders there would receive the full gamut of assistance as a result of the flooding.

There was assistance available for New Zealanders before Albanese came to office, but it was not made explicit.

Although it was something that cost Albanese nothing – both politically and in terms of money – the significance of it was plain to see: New Zealand residents in Australia who work, pay taxes and start businesses would be treated the same by the Australian Government.

After years of 501s and previous Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton talking about “taking out the trash” when New Zealanders of ill character – many of whom had little or not connection to New Zealand – were deported, the difference is clear.

While nothing is expected on that front during this trip, the change in overall attitude is apparent.

And Ardern was explicit about the fact that, in her view, it is because the Government has changed. New Zealand has lobbied heavily for changes for years.

Nariman El-Mofty/AP Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, centre, listens to a translator, during his visit to Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

After spending time at glitzy David Jones launch of products in Sydney on Wednesday as well as an event at the Museum of Contemporary Art, the political leg of the tour begins in earnest on Thursday.

Ardern will be giving a foreign policy speech at the Lowy Institute, a foreign affairs think tank.

She will be meeting with Liberal Premier of NSW, Dominic Perrottet, the conservative catholic and father of seven, whose Government is trying to reinvent itself as committed on climate policy and getting women into the workforce ahead of an election next year.

She will also lead a business delegation meeting with potential investors at Morgan Stanley. And she will speak at the main dinner of the Australia-New Zealand Leadership Forum.

Then Ardern will meet Albanese more officially on Friday.

It feels like a new breeze has blown through Australian politics.

While still clearly a hit issue, the last remnants of the political climate wars and revolving door of prime ministers now seems firmly gone.

LUKE MALPASS/Stuff NZ PM Jacinda Ardern arriving in Sydney on Wednesday.

Albanese was elected in his own right, having not rolled anyone to get to the top job in Labor. And he is clearly trying to ring in a new tone to politics.

Australian politics will likely always be rough and tumble compared to New Zealand, but Albanese’s modus operandi is clearly not that which impelled Scott Morrison and some of his front bench.

For New Zealand’s interests, that is almost certainly a good thing.

While there may be no moves on 501 deportees for some time, citizenship rights could well be on the table over the next while.

New Zealand often grizzles about being treated poorly by Australia or spoken down to. And there is probably a bit of growing up that needs to be done – New Zealand is the little sibling, the two economies are pretty well streamlined, and we are not in a position to ask for much.

However, having an Australian Government that sees the value in the relationship and acting to fix concerns as they arise – even if just symbolically at this point - rather than seeing them exclusively through a prism of time and effort that won’t win many votes, is a welcome change.