Tough times are ahead - all the more reason to react sensibly

While it’s good for savings, for homeowners it means interest rates could be on the rise too.

Josie Pagani has worked in politics, aid and development.

OPINION: A crisis is not so much an event as a description of how we feel.

The word has Greek origins from a verb meaning to decide. In medicine, it was the decisive moment in an illness that determined whether a patient lived or died. It implies hope, that an action could be taken to save a life. Or not.

If politicians aren’t calling something a crisis, it usually means they don’t think it is one. The former head of the US Treasury, Larry Summers, told a conference I attended that the world economy is in crisis. There’s going to be a recession and a few bad years. The future is either inflation followed by recession, or inflation with recession.

The last time inflation was this high, it was closer in time to The Beatles’ first hit than to today. For younger readers, The Beatles were a popular band in the 1960s. Inflation was a less popular soundtrack to the 1970s and 80s.

But, like an ageing rock star doing one more world tour with greying hair and a dwindling fan base, inflation is back and playing near you.

$10 blocks of butter and eye-watering visits to the petrol station are just the start. The Economist predicts chaos. “All around the world, inflation is crushing living standards, stoking fury and fostering turmoil.”

Sri Lanka's economy has been the first to collapse. Rather than guillotining President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, protesters rather charmingly swam in his pool.

AP Sri Lankans protesting about their country’s economic crisis broke into the presidential palace and took a dip in the pool.

Other developing economies are teetering. More will default.

You can just about predict the re-election campaign of Donald Trump, or one of his $2 Shop imitators: The embargo on Russia is the cause of inflation, they’ll say. Let Russia have what it wants. Stop sending help to Ukraine, bring energy prices down in the United States.

Stressed voters could fall for it. Americans have believed they can stay out of conflicts before. It will always end the same way.

Italy’s debt costs have reached Greek proportions, manageable only as long as the European Central Bank allows inflation to continue. If Italy becomes the first major modern economy to default, we can expect political convulsion like we saw in Greece a decade ago. Political extremism will follow.

When enough people who have been breadwinners can no longer provide for their families, that is when you get protests, strikes and even riots affecting everyone, including those who can afford to survive the cost of living crisis.

Sovereign debt all over the world is part-owned by ordinary retirement savings accounts. Your Kiwisaver has had a bad year. Worse may come.

STUFF The Consumer Price Index (CPI) looks at hundreds of goods and services. (First published January 20, 2022.)

In New Zealand, prices will keep rising. Interest rates will continue to rise. Household budgets will be further stretched and business investment will slow. Even if we enter a recession, energy prices will remain high into next year.

Hard times are ahead, but we can make choices about who bears the cost.

We must not cut the living standards of the vulnerable, nor working people whose bills are rising. I wince when I hear the Opposition promise unfunded tax cuts when we are already overspending and we owe more every day.

How do we vote for prudence? Not tax cuts or spendups, but orthodox taxing and spending policies aligned with money supply and interest rate policies?

Kathryn George/Stuff We need to spend more on health, and we can do so by switching our spending priorities, writes Josie Pagani.

There is room for more to spend on nurses, hospitals, and paying down debt, if we make some different choices. You have to ask if billions should be pouring right now into restructuring health bureaucracy, polytechs and water, or on building rail lines to airports, and pumped hydro schemes.

It’s not enough to say those ideas are good. You have to believe they are better ideas than anything else the Government could spend billions of dollars on right now.

I would shuffle cash into households that need it most with a tax switch. Remove income tax at the bottom (that benefits everyone equally, including superannuitants and beneficiaries whose low incomes are set after tax). I would pay for it with a new tax on property that exactly matches local government rates.

We also need intelligent globalisation to sort supply chains disrupted by Covid and war in Ukraine. The world needs to avoid replacing disrupted trade with local supplies. As Larry Summers says, if your butcher runs out of beef, you don’t buy your own cow. You have multiple sources of beef, not just one.

The US had a baby formula crisis not because globalisation failed, but because they had only one source of formula, and that factory failed.

It can feel like everything is in crisis. In simpler pre-Covid days, the “obesity crisis” was as bad as it got.

Once we declare a crisis, Something Must Be Done. It’s always a call to action. This is the true meaning of the cliché “Never let a crisis go to waste.”

We really mean things are about to get worse. We need to act, and on the right stuff.