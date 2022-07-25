James Shaw likely to co-lead again, but worth remembering lessons form Green School fiasco

Green MP James Shaw says he will again stand to be Green Party co-leader, and wants to lead the party into the next election. Shaw's co-leadership of the party was opened up for contest by a vote during the party's AGM on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

OPINION: Remember the Green School?

Prior to the 2020 election James Shaw, evidently hacked off and under pressure over the amount of money Labour was spending on roads, wanted to get a win for the Greens. So he lobbied to get almost $12 million in Covid shovel-ready money for the high-fee private school in Taranaki that, at the time, advertised its ability to teach year 13 students to give a Ted Talk.

It was a profound and unusual lapse in political judgement. While he correctly identified wanting to get Green wins, he didn’t look at the fine print too closely and approved something as a minister, which went against the Green Party’s very long-standing and deep-seated commitment to public education (which he shares). He also took a lot of ridicule over some fo the school’s practices.

But he apologised to party members, the public and anyone else he could find, brazened it out, copped the flack and emerged on the other side, increasing the Green Party’s share of the vote, along with co-leader Marama Davidson in 2020. In an environment where Labour won over 50%.

Greens MP and Minister for Climate Change James Shaw.

The school, by the way, is now set to be completed by the middle of next year.

The point of this story is not that it is funny – although it is – but that Shaw’s political instincts do, at times, get him into trouble with a party that is very much two things. It is a party of very left-wing social activists representing the downtrodden, striving for a more just society, and to radically re-shape the capitalist superstructure. It is also home to deeply committed environmentalists and can be a bit new agey.

Given how he got through the Green School mess, when Shaw fronted today and announced that he would, once again, run for the Green Party leadership, it was hardly a surprise. He also said he would be listening to concerns of unhappy members.

Shaw was clearly unnerved by the fact that he wasn’t rubber-stamped for another year as a reasonable minority of the Green Party delegates effectively voted for an empty chair in favour of him on Saturday.

Politics is obviously underpinned by vision and ideals and so forth, but is strictly governed by the iron laws of arithmetic. Do you have the numbers? In any other Party, Shaw would be fine, but under the Green rules, if you run unopposed, winning means getting 75%.

This means that, even if Shaw returns as leader in the coming weeks, as is likely, his leadership is now likely time-bound. The agitators now know where the numbers lie. But it won't necessarily mean he goes before the next election.

Now with most of the caucus having ruled themselves out of contention – with the exception of unlikely Elizabeth Kerekere – Shaw will most likely be returned to his previous job.

Clearly there are some members who voted against Shaw who clearly just hate his guts and/or don’t think he is a true Green. Still others seem to think that there is some extra climate juice that the Greens could have squeezed out of Labour if perhaps someone else was the leader. Those who think that are living in an alternate reality.

Shaw and Marama Davidson are effectively grace and favour ministers for Labour. Now that clearly grates with some Green members and delegates, and fair enough. But that’s what the numbers on election night dictated. The Green Party has no real leverage in the current term. Yet for all that, there are few in Labour who wouldn't admit, at least privately, that Shaw is highly competent and that it has gone further on climate than they would have otherwise without him.

If the Greens decided they weren’t getting enough from Labour and walked away in some way, the Government would continue without a hitch and Jacinda Ardern would have a couple of extra ministerial jobs to throw to her rather large and job-hungry backbench.

The challenge for the Greens will really come if it and Labour end up in Government after the next election. Then the party really will have some leverage. That will be when the real risk comes to whoever finds themselves co-leaders. At that point, we will likely learn what the membership really wants the party to be.

The Green school saga was no doubt worse for Shaw than this. But the lessons on having a clear mind about what the Green Party is, and what a co-leader needs to do in response to that are worth remembering. In politics numbers are everything.