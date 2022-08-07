What we learnt from National's first Christopher Luxon party conference

ANALYSIS: National has passed its first big test. A well-attended party conference, a strongly-delivered speech to members and delegates, and a show of unity.

As one would expect from a former Unilever and Air New Zealand executive, the conference was a slickly produced event. When Christopher Luxon’s turn to speak came, a voiced-over video was played, leaning into the fact he flipped burgers at McDonald's.

When he was announced, he walked down through supporters, hugging, shaking hands and looking like a man who has just won an election, rather than just giving a speech.

It was, at times, quite prime ministerial and well-delivered, although there was a bit of repeat-after-me cheerleading at the end, which took the prime ministerial tinge of it. Even the National Party branding has changed, with a subtle bit of purple now in the mix, gently dialling down the very definite blue livery.

And there were broader themes than just the welfare part of a speech: National’s commitment to meeting emission targets and creating "a country that fosters social mobility, and that encourages government, businesses and communities to work together”.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Christopher Luxon gives the leader's address at the National Party conference in Christchurch on Sunday.

Luxon’s big policy of mutual welfare obligations – which included some red meat for his supporters – also gave a glimpse into his thinking.

While the “ending the free ride” for young beneficiaries bit of the announcement was the bit of the announced designed to rev up the base, the policy itself reflected something Luxon has been talking about since becoming National leader: he thinks there is too much dependency and too many people getting lost in the welfare system.

The centrepiece of the policy is not sanctions for people who don’t get into work, but individualised “jobs coaches” who help devise plans to get and keep people in jobs

Luxon and National’s social development spokesperson, Louise Upston, in a press conference after the speech stressed the individualised support, to be provided by the community sector, that was the main thrust of the thing proposal – but backed up with sanctions.

It was all heavily clothed in the language of rights and responsibilities. It would also only apply to 18 to 24-year-olds on the jobseeker benefit, not to single parents or anyone else. It is targeted, they said, there because people who spend time on benefits when they are young, are far more likely to keep coming back to them through their lives.

“We feel that Labour has abandoned those young people. We care deeply about them. We care deeply about young people because we want them to realise their potential,” Luxon said.

Stuff New party president Sylvia Wood is part of the series of changes renewing the party under Luxon.

The interesting thing about this policy is that it seems to have come from left field. Given unemployment is 3.3%, there doesn't seem to be any public clamour that there are loads of “dole-bludgers” out there to be cracked down on.

But it is clearly something Luxon is genuinely, and personally, concerned about. It may not be the best politics, but it is important to him and the story he is trying to tell.

Labour will jump on this as just another example of beneficiary-bashing, pointing to the low unemployment rate and trying to convince voters National will take their entitlements away.

“When we came into government, there had been a steady decline at the time of National with regards to frontline work focused case management,” Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni said, hitting back at National’s record.

Luxon was unapologetic for the mixture of carrots and sticks, and even admitted people in the Ministry of Social Development might lose their jobs if the agency needed to be “powered down”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Labour’s Carmel Sepuloni was quick to respond to National’s announcement. (File photo)

Overall, it was a new leaf for National after the years of instability. And Luxon is beginning to shape the party he wants: a new party president, general manager, campaign manager, new branding, new National.

The fact that he led on welfare reform was very “compassionate conservative” in style – a big thing from the mid 2000s in global conservative thought.

Think George Bush, David Cameron, Stephen Harper. Rights and responsibilities was the key message.

Clearly under Luxon, while the economy will remain the main thing, there is an injection of moral purpose into the National story – which was definitely part of Jacinda Ardern’s push in 2017.

There appears to have been a decision that while the campaigning for re-election will be hung around economics, inflation, fiscal profligacy and the longer list of what National thinks Labour’s ills in office have been, it won’t be the only thing.

Parliament is sitting again next week, and after days under pressure, Labour will be running a fine-toothed comb over the Luxon proposal.