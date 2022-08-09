Sam Uffindell revelations come at bad time for National

National MP Sam Uffindell says he is not proud of the person he was at school, admitting he was a "bully" but says he is a changed man.

ANALYSIS: The Sam Uffindell revelations of bullying could not have come at a worse time for National. The party had run a successful annual conference and on Monday night, Labour recorded its worst result in the 1 News Kantar poll since 2017. The poll showed National and ACT being able to form Government.

Just as National was developing momentum, another mess up in candidate selection process emerged. The story is a pretty simple one. Uffindell, then 16, was involved in the beating of third form boy in a boarding house at King's College in Auckland, and was subsequently asked to leave the school – expelled in all but name. He has admitted to being a bully and picking on other kids as well. He appeared contrite in doing so.

The story matters because it goes to character, the National Party’s selection process, and because what the victim described was serious: a vicious attack, using bed legs, for which Uffindell was promptly asked to leave King’s over. Uffindell says he can’t recall bed legs being used. It wasn’t a Labour hit job, with Labour members just as surprised as the National Party’s leadership duo of Christopher Luxon and Nicola Willis to learn of it.

In the initial story, broken by Stuff, Uffindell’s victim was very unhappy because Uffindell sought him out to apologise last year, before then popping up as an MP about a year later. The victim felt that the apology was not genuine, but clearing the decks before a political career. Uffindell maintains that it was heartfelt, genuine and not related to any tilt at political office – although he said was keen to run at some point.

Christopher Luxon talk before entering the debate chamber.

The issue generally is not a straightforward one. While there’s no ambiguity about the brutal and unacceptable nature of the boarding house assaults, there is a legitimate question about second chances. A lot of people – males especially – can be abominable in their teens before growing into responsible adults, who seek to atone for what they’ve done. One of the problems with the highly professionalised nature of modern politics is that it does produce a lot of the same sort of people.

What will grate with many people, however, is not so much the fact that he got a second chance, but the inequality of second chances. The offending occurred in an exclusive institution, a controlled environment and the main life consequence was being forced to leave a school that Uffindel said that enjoyed.

Another boy, in different economic circumstance who committed something similar on the street could well have faced very different consequences. That disparity isn’t Uffindell’s fault, but it does hit a political vulnerability for National – that it's the party of the privileged.

The political strategy from National around managing this has also been mistake-ridden. According to Uffidnell, Luxon and a statement by the party, all confirmed that the new MP for Tauranga was up front in disclosing the beating during his vetting process. The Tauranga selection panel knew, Uffindell said then Party President Peter Goodfellow would have known. Campaign chair in Tauranga Todd McClay knew.

Yet the 60-odd party delegates who voted for his selection didn’t know, the parliamentary leadership didn’t know and the voters in the Tauranga by-election didn’t know.

And what’s more, no-one seems to have thought it worth devising a plan to make this public. Uffindell, a political greenhorn was seemingly left to do what he thought was best and did nothing. Once the story was broken, he was subsequently sent out, by himself to front all media, answer all questions – which he has done – and explain both his behaviour and why no one thought it worth mentioning publicly.

If there just wasn’t a plan, it was incompetent. If it was thought unnecessary because it wasn’t a problem it demonstrates a party out of touch of these requirements in 2022.

Coming after a few years of dubious candidate selection of smooth-talking but disastrous candidates – think Todd Barclay, Andrew Falloon, Hamish Walker Jake Bezzant, Jami-Lee Ross – that National has run through over the past few years, this should have thrown up flags.

It isn’t that the party chose to go with Uffindell – it's their call – it's that it wasn't disclosed and that even Luxon didn’t find out until yesterday.

While Uffindell does have his leader’s explicit backing, Luxon made clear that was given on the basis that he is now of good character. That support will likely evaporate if any other events or stories, which suggest a less than fulsome change in character, or less than complete disclosure, emerge.