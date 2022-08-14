Smouldering tension between firefighters' union and Fire and Emergency NZ can't burn on too long

Mental health support for firefighters is sorely lacking, those on the frontline say. (This video was first published on June 17, 2022.)

OPINION: The best way to put out a fire is to deprive it of oxygen and fuel.

And that is precisely the approach the Government is taking to the ongoing fire service pay dispute.

After well over a year of bargaining, New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) are at an impasse over negotiations for a collective agreement.

Last week, the union issued a stop work notice for one hour on August 19 and August 26. It follows a strike of administrative duties in June, and days of mediation.

The union had asked for an 18% pay rise over three years. In May members rejected an offer of roughly a 1.5-2% hike. A revised offer (which FENZ says is between 8 and 19% over two years) was also not acceptable to the union who want it backdated to last July, and say the offer is more like 8-12%.

About 15% of FENZ’s firefighters are professional – the rest are volunteers. The service says the union’s demands would swallow up around half of its roughly $600m budget.

Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti called in both sides to the Beehive (alongside the Council of Trade Unions) after talks broke down in May. But beyond a mediating role, the Government is deliberately hands-off.

Professional firefighters haven't had a pay rise since July 2020.

Partly, this is practical. As an independent Crown entity, around 97% of FENZ funding comes from levies on commercial, home and vehicle insurance. In this case, the ministerial deflection that “it’s operational” is actually correct.

Also, this Labour Government has no appetite for a fight with a traditional ally – especially after the bruising spat between Health Minister Andrew Little and a nurses union. (One party official wryly remarked that these are strange times when former EPMU boss Little is at war with the unions, while National’s leader Christopher Luxon was rebuking businesses for being soft.)

But then there are the optics. At a time when there are genuine concerns about the viability of the health system, the Government needs to avoid the perception of a crisis among first responders.

Wellington Free Ambulance is bargaining with FIRST Union members, who say they’ve been offered an effective 6% pay cut. Last month staff in Northland raised concerns about understaffing, and there have been a spate of stories about long wait times.

Figures released by National in April also show police response times have slowed over the last five years (up by 321% in Auckland).

The union is running a sophisticated campaign – with a dedicated website and #firecrisis hashtag. Almost daily, there are media reports of short-staffing, shoddy equipment, trucks out of commission, a toxic culture, and failure to support traumatised firefighters, or protect against occupational cancers.

NZ firefighters dampen down hotspots at a suspicious fire on South Brighton spit.

These are all very real concerns, which FENZ urgently needs to address. It goes to a wider societal problem of under-valuing and supporting frontline workers.

But this is also classic, aggressive organising. Secretary Wattie Watson arrived from the United Firefighters Union in Australia which battled for years against proposals to overhaul Victoria's fire services.

That sparked division between the volunteer and career sectors – and those in New Zealand’s volunteer ranks fear a repeat here.

That’s because this row is about more than pay and conditions. Its roots lie in the organisational restructure that created FENZ five years ago.

Wattie Watson says Fire and Emergency and union members are a long way apart on agreeing a reasonable pay offer. The union also want psychological care in response to trauma, and an acknowledgement firefighters are at an increased risk of cancer.

For 75 years, we have been wrangling over what the fire service should look like. After New Zealand’s deadliest fire – a blaze which engulfed Ballantyne’s department store in Christchurch killing 47 people – a commission of inquiry recommended a national fire service.

That didn’t happen until the 2017 amalgamation, which merged more than 40 organisations into one. That unification is still bedding in.

Some describe the former structure as a volunteer fire service, run by professionals, for professional firefighters. There was particular tension over a change that allowed volunteers to apply for management roles they’d previously been excluded from. The case went all the way to the Court of Appeal.

Among volunteers there are suspicions this dispute is about a once-powerful union needing a victory to remain relevant to its members.

In 2020/1, firefighters attended 84,688 incidents – of which just over 20,000 were fires.

National is treading a careful line on the pay dispute. After running a ruler over the books, spokesman Todd Muller is focused on poor spending decisions.

Increased levies brought in 40% more revenue than was expected when FENZ was formed, so Muller questions why trucks are offline, and stations unable to stay open. He points to $423,000 on faulty fire hoses, a $10m rebrand and a hike in back-office staff numbers.

Officials are working on a review of the funding model – perhaps moving from insurance levies to a charge based on property data. But there isn’t much political appetite on either side of the House to lump the cost on taxpayers.

In the shorter-term, Tinetti is also looking at other options. Government provides about 1.5% of FENZ budget and there have been other capital injections, such as money from the Covid recovery fund to upgrade 20 stations.

None of these granular details really matter to the public who just expect fires to be extinguished, and career firefighters to earn a decent salary (and be well looked after).

For that reason, the Government can’t let this burn on too long.