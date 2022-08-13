Points of Order: Lighter moments surface in a brutal week for Parliament

National Party leader Christopher Luxon takes a selfie with children at Te Awamutu Primary, before being grilled about issues surrounding Sam Uffindell.

OPINION: The week finished as it started. A little known MP, under the spotlight for conduct that doesn’t seem fitting for an “honourable member”.

These are serious conversations which have been playing out all week between MPs, staffers and journalists. There are questions about judgement, party practices and candidate selection. These are questions all sides of politics will be asking themselves as we go into a week of recess.

The week started with Sam Uffindell and the narrative of a reformed man ready to serve.

But politics moves quickly and the news never sleeps.

Less than 24 hours after National leader Christopher Luxon gave an impassioned speech about his support for the Tauranga MP, Uffindell had been thrown into political purgatory.

STUFF National Party leader Christopher Luxon is facing questions about why his office and party kept him in the dark about MP Sam Uffindell's history of bullying.

The story changed at 11.22pm, Tuesday night. The ink hadn’t even dried on those stories of forgiveness, with Luxon “standing by” his embattled MP. Instead, the leader had commissioned an investigation into Uffindell.

But politics never sleeps and the news moves quickly.

The newsgatherers move quickly too. Camera operators were seen running through Auckland Airport on Friday afternoon, trying to find where Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was set to speak to the latest questions over MP conduct.

CHRIS MCKEEN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern answers questions in the unaccompanied minors lounge at Auckland Airport.

A Labour backbencher, Gaurav Sharma, had levelled a public attack against her office, the Parliamentary Service and other MPs – saying they were all complicit in bullying.

These major accusations, for which he provided no evidence, quickly turned against him. The service and Ardern said there were “employment issues” between Sharma and his staff and suggested there was far more to the story.

Such a serious issue required a lot of questions, which Ardern faced at that hastily arranged press conference at Auckland Airport.

Earlier in the week, Luxon had faced questions at a school playground in Te Awamutu about why his party didn’t see fit to tell him about Uffindell’s bullying. He finished taking photos with children, before wandering over to face a grilling about that.

At Auckland Airport, Ardern was faced questions about bullying beside gaming consoles in a room where kids usually hang out and wait for their flights. Outside, Air NZ staff were inflating balloons ahead of a party that evening.

The political news cycle leads to strange places.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Nicola Willis puts forward her case for why politics is actually good.

With scandals playing out in unusual ways, the week showed politics in its worst light.

But National deputy Nicola Willis tried to change that. She wanted to argue being a politician is actually good.

“We get to touch a lot of people,” she told reporters, smirks rising on their faces. “I realise that sentence was not a good sentence,” she said, rephrasing: “We get to move people in a positive way.”