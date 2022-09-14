Two decades of donation scandals - so where are the prosecutions?

RNZ podcast The Detail explores the techniques used by political parties to maintain anonymity for people who donate large sums of money.

Max Rashbrooke is a senior associate at the Institute for Governance and Policy Studies, and Lisa Marriott is a professor of taxation at Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington.

OPINION: It looks awfully like one law for the rich and one for the poor. At one end of the justice system, people can be fined or jailed for relatively minor crimes such as the driving offence of “wheel-spinning”, where no injury is caused. But there seem to be few legal consequences for breaking the laws around donations to political parties, something which typically involves the rich and powerful.

Because political donations can lead to influence and favours, big donors – those giving over $15,000 – are required to disclose their names. But New Zealand faces a growing number of scandals in which donors and parties seemingly go to great lengths to keep those names hidden.

People connected to both Labour and National, including the disgraced former MP Jami-Lee Ross, are currently on trial in the High Court at Auckland, facing donations-related charges. The New Zealand First Foundation was in the same court a few weeks ago for similar reasons.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Former National MP Jami-Lee Ross is one of those currently on trial in the High Court at Auckland, facing donations-related charges.

While it is unusual to have two high-profile cases at the same time, New Zealand’s history presents no shortage of such incidents, as the (non-exhaustive) list below demonstrates.

Hagen Hopkins/Bridget Williams Books Max Rashbrooke believes the Electoral Commission needs greater powers, and that the penalties for breaking electoral law should be made stronger.

From this grim catalogue we can draw several conclusions. First, the pace of such incidents seems to be accelerating. This may be because dwindling memberships leave parties increasingly reliant on large donors and increasingly willing to bend or break the rules.

Second, we generally have the media or whistleblowers to thank for bringing these cases into the public domain, not our regulatory agencies. Presumably, countless more scandals are going undiscovered for lack of a whistleblower.

Third, despite no shortage of evidence of wrongdoing, there has yet to be a successful prosecution for political donation transgressions. On occasion, a minister loses a portfolio, but other serious sanctions are absent.

What does this mean? Either the law is insufficient, or our public agencies are incapable of enforcing it.

Supplied Tax expert Dr Lisa Marriott says penalties in the Electoral Act are often relatively minor.

The current regulatory framework is probably not fit for purpose. The agency tasked with ensuring compliance with the Electoral Act, the Electoral Commission, has insufficient powers. It does not have a prosecutorial role; instead, it can only refer breaches to the police for investigation, if it believes an offence has been committed. It does not even have the power to compel parties to provide documents or answer questions.

Meanwhile, the penalties in the act are often relatively minor, at least from the point of view of wealthy individuals. Admittedly, a party secretary convicted of any corrupt practice faces a prison term of up to two years, or a fine of up to $100,000.

But wilfully misleading the Electoral Commission attracts a maximum fine of just $2000 – and many other offences similarly have maximum fines of $1000 to $2000. This is roughly the same maximum penalty that applies for tagging a tree.

And although it is hard to prove this claim, it is widely believed in politics that the commission, and indeed other bodies, such as the police and the SFO, are reluctant to pursue donations-related cases because of their highly sensitive political nature.

An independent panel is currently reviewing New Zealand’s electoral law, and has been tasked with building public trust and confidence in the system. We hope one of its recommendations is that the Electoral Commission needs greater powers, and that the penalties for breaking electoral law should be made stronger.

What can be done about the legal system’s general tendency to punish the powerless more than the powerful, however, is not clear.