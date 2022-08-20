Janet Wilson: Dangerous voices looking to fill the vacuum in our democracy

Janet Wilson is a freelance journalist formerly working in PR, including a stint with the National Party. She contributes a column weekly.

OPINION: There’s revolt afoot in this year’s local body elections fuelled by a “vacuum in our democracy”. That last phrase comes from former US President Barack Obama in a 2018 speech to Illinois University.

In that speech he said: “When we don’t vote, when we take our basic rights and freedoms for granted, when we turn away and stop paying attention and stop engaging and stop believing and look for the newest diversion, the electronic version of bread and circuses, then other voices fill the void.”

In New Zealand, those other voices want to be part of local government specifically because they want to tear it down. Across the motu, a swath of candidates has been nominated for election to local bodies who have down-the-rabbit-hole theories they want to keep from us, the apathetic voting public.

This includes the eight conspiracy theorist candidates under the Sovereign NZ banner in the Far North, to Wellington mayoral candidate Barbara McKenzie, who calls Covid-19 an “alleged disease”​, to the five Christchurch City Council candidates who belong to Voices for Freedom. VFF, as it’s widely known, includes the seemingly benign Lululemon-clad yummy mummies who were highlighted in Stuff Circuit’s documentary Fire and Fury.

They look genial, but their twisted ideas are anything but; this mob have plans to establish systems of resilience to “start really looking at what it takes to become ungovernable”, as Claire Deeks, one of VFF’s founders, declared recently. And to do that, VFF candidates have been told to hide their affiliation to the group.

An Instagram post from Claire Deeks, one of the founders of Voices for Freedom.

It’s easy to dismiss that ramped-up rhetoric as the work of those on the fringe. Think again. VFF has a 100,000 membership. Those yummy mummies are quietly peddling anarchic fascist ideas. What’s more, as the political scientist who’s studied them says, they have a good chance of being elected if voter turn-out is low and when very few people put themselves forward as candidates.

Which is likely, given that low turnout has been a hallmark of local body elections in Aotearoa for decades. A paper published in June 2021 in the Commonwealth Journal of Local Governance from three Kiwi academics shows that turnout has decreased in the last four decades from a national average of 57% in 1989 to a low of 38.2% in 2019. It said the number of uncontested mayoral elections has contributed to the overall decline in voter turnout.

Non-voters were more likely to be Māori, Pasifika or Asian, who tended to be younger, have low incomes and fewer assets. The paper, “Voting in New Zealand Local Government Elections: The need to encourage greater voter turnout”, noted that a lack of “political efficacy” was a factor in non-voting, described as the “probability of one’s vote making a difference”.

Supplied Wellington mayoral candidate Barbara McKenzie has called the Covid-19 vaccine “very unsafe” and has spoken out in favour of the occupation of Parliament grounds.

It also described the concept of first and second-order elections, in which voters were asked to make a critical choice of who should govern the country as being first order, while the second-order, local government election, was viewed as less important with “less at stake”.

Not only are there fewer voters turning out, there are not enough candidates for those who do bother to vote. Local Government NZ president Stuart Crosby has noted the numbers of mayors who’ll be returned uncontested even before voting opens in Waimakariri, Central Otago, Central Hawke’s Bay and Hastings district. Those sitting mayors may be smug at the thought of not having to go through the rigours of another election, but democracy is the loser. People being elected unopposed means democracy isn’t being seen to be done.

But the threat to democracy isn’t coming only from those wishing to be elected but also from those already serving. When Kelvyn​ Alp​, former soldier and failed politician, took his Counterspin Media on a roadshow around the country between April and June, calling for “your own government, your own structure, your own currency”, he found councillors in three regions happy to do his job for him by spouting disinformation at his meetings. These included Gisborne councillor and then-member of Tairāwhiti District Health, Meredith Akuhata-Brown​; New Plymouth district councillor Anneke Carlson; and Waikato regional councillor Kathy White.

John Cowpland/Stuff Janet Wilson: “People being elected unopposed means democracy isn’t being seen to be done.”

With the quality of councillors already low, how do we stop the prospect of it falling further by allowing even more disinformation traders into local government? The answer lies in engaging with the issues and candidates and informing ourselves about who they are and what they stand for. It’s called civic duty. It’s not taught in schools, but it needs to be.

Because these fringe groups have become emboldened and are now attempting to not only undermine the democratic process but destroy it.

And, as Barack Obama said in that Illinois speech, “A politics of fear and resentment and retrenchment takes hold. And demagogues promise simple fixes to complex problems.”