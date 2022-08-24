Why Trevor Mallard will actually make a good Ambassador to Ireland

OPINION: Trevor Mallard resigns today as speaker of the House. He will remain in Parliament for the next few months before taking up a three-year posting in Dublin.

Mallard is a divisive figure and despite being elected as a presiding officer of the Parliament three times unopposed and without dissent (one time as assistant speaker during the Key National Government), his performance, especially since the majority Labour Government was sworn in 2020, has copped a lot of criticism.

There was the false rape allegations he made which cost the taxpayer in $333,000 to settle, there was his management of the February protests – turning on sprinklers and playing loud music – which were heavily criticised either public or privately by basically every party in Parliament, including Labour.

There is also more general complaints especially from National and ACT that he is partisan and treats members like children. And his proclivity to, at times, be a grump.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Jacinda Ardern announces that Trevor Mallard, Kris Faafoi are leaving Parliament

READ MORE:

* Speaker Trevor Mallard uses parliamentary privilege to defend himself

* National: Trevor Mallard's behaviour should not go unpunished

* Speaker Trevor Mallard says he almost immediately regretted 'rape' comment

* 'Not going to let this drop': National Party calls for Trevor Mallard's resignation



Add to this the constant and curmudgeonly grumbles about the Parliamentary playground Mallard installed as speaker, at a cost of $572,000. It was rebuilt after the riot on Parliament’s front lawn on March 3.

At the same time as all that, Mallard can be open, effusive, genial. A committed parliamentarian, he is extremely knowledgeable about both New Zealand political history and Parliamentary rules and processes. He also pushed to make Parliament dog and child-friendly.

He also, as has been well reported over the years – has a tendency to see red and can be both belligerent and churlish at times. He is a scrapper and there is something in his nature that makes him prone to outbursts and fighting back if he feels under pressure.

Kea Kids News Speaker Trevor Mallard and Kea Kids reporter Mark Hayward.

As a reporter in the press gallery since Covid-19 he has been a nuisance at times. The speaker basically governs the rules around where and how journalists can conduct themselves around the Parliamentary precinct. Since Covid-19 he has taken an extremely cautious approach to social distancing and also been fastidious about mask-wearing. That said, it hasn't been actually much more dirigiste than a lot of other rules around Covid-19 which also seem to make little sense.

But for all that, the question of his appointment doesn’t revolve around grumpiness with his speakership or any alleged partisanship. It is whether he would make a good ambassador to Ireland. And contrary to what some quarters of public and parliamentary opinion think, he probably will.

He has loads of experience, has held 13 ministerial portfolios, and has been a member of Parliament for 35 years. Despite his reputation as a scrapper, he did try to remain fair, kept up contact – even with journalists who have slated him for one thing or another – and remained cordial. He understood the importance of the role of Parliament and his role within that – even if his interpretation of it differed from others. It is important to remember that any public reputation he has as a bully has been partly a successful creation of the opposition.

A month prior to the Covid-19 lockdowns, Mallard hosted a touring group of European MEPs and local members for dinner on the Wellington waterfront. At the time, New Zealand was on a charm offensive with the EU to get a trade deal. A deal was struck when Ardern travelled to Europe in June. At that event, Mallard spoke eloquently on why New Zealand, and he in particular, was a free trader (makes quality food and goods cheaper for those who can least afford it).

There were also concerns at the time from Europe that New Zealand might be falling foul of European sensitivities about child labour laws. Mallard defended New Zealand, pointing out that this country has a long history and tradition of kids in part-time work. He was also a good and generous host.

There is of course the broader question of political appointments to plumb diplomatic postings. But it is a practice as old as time and practised by both parties as a way for rewarding old hands and ex-speakers. It is also not written in stone that a diplomatic appointment will be better than a good political one.

Mallard is expected to take up the job in early 2023. His exit solves a political problem for Labour. The Government will get rid of a divisive figure, get to bring in a new MP from the list (for a few months at least) and the elevation of Adrian Rurawhe will make the place feel a bit fresher.

This story was initially tagged ‘Analysis’. It has been updated to ‘Opinion’.