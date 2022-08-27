Janet Wilson: In the parliamentary circus, there are as many clowns inside as outside

Janet Wilson is a freelance journalist formerly working in PR, including a stint with the National Party. She contributes a column weekly.

OPINION: If you subscribe to the belief that on a good day Parliament is a circus, then this week the clowns were the stars of the show – inside and outside of it.

On a sunny Wellington Tuesday, Brian Tamaki used a protest march and a farcical mock trial to announce the formation of a new fringe political party, an amalgamation of his wife Hannah’s Vision NZ​, the New Nation Party​ and the NZ Outdoors & Freedom Party​. Except that the latter hadn’t joined the newly formed Freedoms NZ​ yet because, as party president Alan Simmonds said, “I’m a little bit worried that we could end up being labelled a totally freedom nutter party.”

You think?

Inside Parliament, the shenanigans continued unabated. Rogue MP or stout defender of the truth (depending on your viewpoint) Dr Gaurav Sharma had placed his future in the hands of his colleagues after making claims of bullying and harassment while producing no evidence of it. Sharma’s contention that he’d been bullied by party whips after three staff left his office, who in turn made bullying claims against him, was a classic case of transference.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Destiny Church head Brian Tamaki, right, announces a new political party to protesters in Wellington on Tuesday.

READ MORE:

* Parties line up against National for refusing to rule out working with Brian Tamaki's Freedoms NZ

* 'Shocked' Outdoors and Freedom Party has not agreed to political alliance with Brian Tamaki

* Why Brian Tamaki-led protest didn't turn into Parliament Occupation 2.0



Having been suspended from caucus last week, with the carrot of returning to the fold by the year’s end, the hapless MP eschewed any chance of redemption and continued lobbing grenades against his own party.

The resulting secret ballot was inevitable, with the vote conclusive: 60 MPs voted to expel Sharma from caucus, with one against and one abstention. For Sharma, now sitting in Parliament’s naughty corner behind the Opposition, irrelevancy beckons.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Gaurav Sharma might be irrelevant now, but his grenades have exposed alarming concerns about the way Parliament is run, writes Janet Wilson.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s firm declaration that the expulsion concluded the matter was further evidence of a political party desperate to put clear air between it and the issue, while painting Sharma as a political ingenue, an outlier, whom the party couldn’t trust.

And while much has been made of the fact that Sharma’s ousting wasn’t due to points of principle, as Jim Anderton’s and Tariana Turia’s were, but more of the Chris Carter hissy-fit variety, nevertheless Sharma’s grenades have exposed some alarming concerns about the way Parliament is run.

Such as his contention that politicians are misusing taxpayer resources while political parties continue to exempt Parliamentary Service and Parliament from the Official Information Act. Or his claim that the Beehive brought in a corporate lobbyist to teach new MPs how to circumvent the OIA. Or the allegation that some Beehive employees have two contracts – one with Parliamentary Service, which isn’t subject to the OIA, and one with Ministerial Services, which is, with parliamentary workers swapping between the two to avoid detection.

Open and transparent government? Hardly.

Stuff Christopher Luxon will decide the fate of Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell in the coming week – but he won’t be able to explain his reasons, Wilson says.

The prime minister has already dismissed calls for a review into the sorry saga, but there should be. Sharma’s allegations deserve closer inspection, but that would be like turkeys voting for an early Christmas.

As former Labour Party chief of staff Matt McCarten pointed out last week, Labour came to grief in dealing with Sharma because it treated the issue as a human resources problem, and not a political one. The fact that the chief whips had been wrestling with the issue for more than a year highlights the peculiarly triangular nature of the employment relationship, with parliamentary staff answering to Parliamentary Service and the whips who manage MPs.

Next week the circus looks set to continue but across the aisle, with National Party leader Christopher Luxon deciding the fate of newly installed Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell. Continuing the lack of transparency that has been the hallmark of this sorry tale, Luxon is adamant that he won’t release the terms of reference nor the final report. Which means that, whatever Uffindell’s future, we won’t know the reasons behind the decision because we won’t know who Maria Dew QC has spoken to in her investigation and the conclusions she’s reached.

John Cowpland/Stuff Janet Wilson: “The Uffindell saga cuts to the heart of what the National Party says it stands for but in fact doesn’t. Transparency.”

This will force Luxon to announce his decision but not be able to explain why. He’ll need to have his tap shoes on for the inevitable dancing on the head of a pin that will be required.

The Nats might have heaved collective sighs of relief at the Sharma soap opera, but their issues are more endemic than a rogue MP swept into Parliament on a Labour king tide.

Because the Uffindell saga cuts to the heart of what the National Party says it stands for but in fact doesn’t.

Transparency.

Central to that transparency is the decision by newly installed president Sylvia Wood and former president Peter Goodfellow that Uffindell’s King’s​ College assault should be withheld from the party’s parliamentary leadership, the delegates choosing the candidate and Tauranga voters.

It is an issue of culture but also of values – or rather, a lack of them. And the fact that the party is happy to keep nominating MPs who display those lack of values.

Will we see another backbencher forced out of his party next week?

Roll up, roll up, the circus is in town.