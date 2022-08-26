Why the Government has lain low on soldiers who could be in Ukraine

OPINION: As the war in Ukraine passes the six-month mark, it has suddenly come closer to home, with news that New Zealand soldier Dominic Abelen – on leave without pay – was killed while fighting in the International Legion of Ukraine against Russia.

There are many details in this episode that are unclear. What was his motivation? How did he get there?

Tragically, his family said they did not know where he was off to and would have talked him out of it. In a statement, father Bryce said how proud he was of his boy.

“I'm extremely proud of my children, and especially Dominic for standing up and doing what he thought was right.”

The question – and political crux of the matter – is why the Government has been so relatively quiet about Abelen’s death. The crucial fact is: he wasn’t representing New Zealand.

What was initially expected to be a Russia rout that would be over within a week has morphed into a protracted war of attrition, with relative fighting positions changing little over the past two months.

The United States and other Western nations have continued to ramp up support for the Ukrainian war effort, with America recently approving US$1 billion in rockets. In May, Congress approved US$40b in aid to Ukraine, following up with smaller, shorter-term grants. It was a mixture of military and economic support.

New Zealand has continued to send deployments to the United Kingdom to help train Ukrainian soldiers. The war does not look like ending soon, but the Russian position is generally considered vulnerable. Russia does not have enough troops to take more ground and the Ukrainians have been boosted by new rocket systems provided by the West.

Now, one of Russia’s tactics seems to be to try to draw the war out, hoping that the West loses patience or enthusiasm with the conflict, and the Russians can rebuild their forces somehow.

In the meantime, more foreign fighters are showing up in Ukraine. A month into the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there were 16,000 foreign fighters in the country. In July, an adviser to Zelenskyy told the New York Times that perhaps 1000 foreign soldiers had been fighting on the front line, many British and American veterans of conflict in the Middle East.

The numbers remain opaque.

Into this fog-of-war came Abelen.

The risks to personal life in this grinding war are clear. But, also, the risks and complications for New Zealand are significant.

Russia’s Defence Ministry has declared that anyone heading to fight for Ukraine will be considered mercenaries. That means if they are captured they will not be accorded the usual rights of prisoners of war and can be used as bargaining chips with the state from which they came.

“These cases demonstrate why volunteers travelling to Ukraine present foreign governments with diplomatic difficulties, particularly when their citizens are captured by Russian forces,” wrote Tanya Mehra and Abigail Thorley in a paper, published in July, for the International Centre for Counter-Terrorism​.

“Once captured by pro-Russian separatists or Russian forces, individuals face an uncertain fate and their capture could be used for propaganda purposes to demonstrate that the West is involved in the conflict in Ukraine.”

Already, Russia has used the capture of British troops for the purposes of Soviet-style show trials.

All this explains why the New Zealand Government has so far treated the death of Abelen in the way that it has. Ministers have stressed that he is a private citizen, who has broken the rules to travel to Ukraine and that, further, no on- or off-duty New Zealand soldiers are allowed in Ukraine under the terms of their employment. No permission has been, or will be, granted for soldiers to travel to Ukraine.

The Government has been careful not to give any appearance that the New Zealand state might, in any way, be behind any New Zealanders who turn up there.

There are no press conferences in the Beehive Theatrette and the only appearances that have been made by Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Defence Minister Peeni Henare were on their way into the House. These are deliberately not scheduled Government press conferences, but as the usual opportunities where journalists get to quiz ministers.

It was clearly an uncomfortable space for Henare, in particular, to be in on Thursday. No defence minister wants to be less than effusive about the sacrifices made by soldiers, but when the soldier is acting as a private citizen, they have to be basically disowned by the state – they are not representing New Zealand.

To do anything other than that would be to risk a major diplomatic incident.

Even the matter of who may have his body – the Russians or Ukrainians – is dealt with by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as a consulate matter out of the embassy​ in Warsaw​, Poland. If his body is ever brought home – which appears unlikely – it will be as a private citizen, not as a soldier.

Other non-fighting New Zealanders have been in Ukraine helping the war effort, most notably former defence minister Ron Mark.

Now the task for the Defence Force should be to try to ascertain whether any other soldiers are fighting in Ukraine. While Henare said that expectations on soldiers on leave were clear, he said he did not expect the NZDF to check up on anyone.

The Defence Force said in a statement on Thursday that it was not aware of any other off-duty troops in Ukraine.

In a speech to the Lowy Institute in Sydney last month Prime MInister Jacinda Ardern said the war in Ukraine should not be viewed “as a war of the West vs Russia. Or democracy vs autocracy”. But given that the free world is lining up against Russia, and clearly supporting the war effort, that is one of the dynamics at play here.

There is basically the free West supporting Ukraine in some manner, while China watches on to see what it can learn from the West’s response.

Meanwhile, it is in New Zealand’s best interests to ensure no more serving soldiers are in Ukraine. The war continues.