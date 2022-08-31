What on earth was Labour thinking with its ill-advised 'KiwiSaver tax'?

ANALYSIS: Just as it looked like Labour might be getting out of its own way and hewing back to creating some sort of economic story, it tabled a bill in Parliament that would have literally jacked up the tax on almost every KiwiSaver account.

That plan was swiftly abandoned less than 24 hours later.

It is important to be clear about what was being proposed. There wasn’t some new big tax being introduced on KiwiSaver balances, but there was a proposal in the “Taxation (Annual Rates for 2022–23, Platform Economy, and Remedial Matters) Bill” to impose GST on KiwiSaver fees, or more accurately, all managed funds.

National successfully branded it a “KiwiSaver tax”, with both speed and efficiency.

The accompanying Regulatory Impact Statement even provided some helpful figures and examples about what this would cost – some $225 million a year in extra tax, or $103 billion to 2070. Both the Regulatory Impact Statement and common sense say the same thing – at the end it was a tax on retirement savings, paid for by KiwiSaver members through higher fees.

Aaron Wood/Stuff The changes announced by Revenue Minister David Parker had merit, but were politically ill-advised.

From a purely economic and administrative point of view the proposal did actually have merit. The general principle of GST is that it should apply on almost everything. There seems no real reason why KiwiSaver and other managed fund fees should be exempted from this.

Also, GST already applies to mostly small boutique funds, but not necessarily larger ones. The changes sought to tidy that up. ACT’s David Seymour even supported the changes, saying the Government shouldn’t have scotched them, but should have savings elsewhere to offset it.

The Greens, meanwhile, attacked National leader Christopher Luxon for being head of a party that pared back the scheme and taxed employer contributions back when Sir John Key and Bill English occupied the Treasury benches.

This has Revenue Minister David Parker all over it. Just as his foray into the general principles of taxation in late April but with no new taxes was politically ill-advised, so the intellectual case for these changes would have made economic sense – except for the political fact that Labour said no new taxes into the lead up of the 2020 election.

Even in May, after Parker’s tax speech that ranged across the abstruse world of French economist Thomas Piketty and tried to lay out commonly agreed tax principles, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gave assurances no new taxes were being worked on. In the House on Wednesday she kept referring to “evening up the playing field”.

From a political management perspective, someone in Labour should have picked this up. It seems unfathomable no-one in Cabinet put their hand up and asked, “hey guys, is this really a good idea?” Or was it the case that no-one had properly read their Cabinet papers that day?

The changes weren’t on the press release announcing changes to fringe benefit tax for public transport, GST for rideshare and food delivery providers. Indeed, it appears it slipped through to the keeper without anyone within Labour either quite realising what was being proposed, or not thinking it was a big deal.

Labour promised no new taxes, and there it was, in black and white. Not only that but it was a proposal to increase the costs of one of Labour’s legacy projects – the Michael Cullen-created KiwiSaver. Especially after Covid-19 and two years in which people paid a lot more attention to their often wildly gyrating KiwiSaver balances, caution should have been the watchword.

For National this is the closest thing to a political free lunch there is. Both Luxon and finance spokesperson Nicola Willis will try to hang this around Labour’s collective neck until the next election. “Can they really be trusted?” will be the refrain.

The fact that National, during its last term in office, pared KiwiSaver back significantly will be a key rebuttal from Labour, but that was then and this is now. National isn’t in office.

The sub 24-hour turnaround show just how vulnerable Labour felt on the “KiwiSaver tax” line of attack. Better to wear some embarrassment this week than have it drag out for months.