Wake up, sheeple! Disinformation is the greatest conspiracy of all

Andrea Vance is a senior Stuff journalist.

OPINION: Greetings from down the disinformation rabbit hole. The dateline on my byline should read: alternate reality.

For the last couple of weeks, a team of Stuff’s journalists and I have been researching candidates standing in next month’s local government elections.

We are specifically reporting on those who share false information and baseless conspiracy theories.

The bar for this election transparency project is very high. These would-be politicians (and in some cases sitting councillors) must have demonstrated a track record in spreading and amplifying a tide of falsehoods and social media lies, violent rhetoric or hate speech.

Although they would have you believe otherwise, these candidates aren’t featured because they are Right or Left, anti-mandate, oppose Three Waters, dislike the current government, or any other ideology.

This is not an attack on free speech. It is not McCarthyism, censorship, nor cancel culture. Political candidates are entitled to stand on whatever platform and policies they choose – and voters can judge and select them on those merits, as well as on their values and character.

These candidates are incubators of lies and baseless information, but they frequently choose to hide this behaviour.

Their campaign profiles and statements are much more palatable and sanitised than what they espouse online. And, as Stuff Circuit’s Fire and Fury documentary revealed, the anti-vax group Voices for Freedom (VFF) implored candidates to keep their affiliation to the group secret.

STUFF CIRCUIT The title frame from the Stuff Circuit documentary Fire and Fury.

So why are we doing this? It’s certainly not fun, or enlightening work. Mostly, it’s depressing, tedious and disturbing. In the last fortnight, I’ve swung from despair, to irritation, puzzlement, and occasionally amusement.

But facts and transparency are cornerstones of democracy. Stuff is drawing attention to these candidates because they cannot distinguish fairytales from reality. They are anti-science. They lack critical thinking and sound judgment.

And while they claim the opposite, many seek to disrupt democratic institutions. Many share a common disdain for the rules, procedures, and norms of representative governance. (In the case of VFF, they have made explicit their aims to make the country ungovernable.)

If voters elevate them to decision-making roles, they should do with this knowledge.

Much of this reporting focuses on the who and the how. Often we are criticised for not investigating the why. So, here’s what I’ve learned.

This a malignancy that metastasised in other Western democracies, and is now growing in New Zealand. It is fuelled by the anger and impotence of those left behind, or harmed by the unfettered free market or profit-making impulse. The pandemic escalated that rage.

Interviews with some of these candidates have given me worry about the state of their mental health. Certainly, this misinformation crisis intersects with a breakdown in mental health services.

It has been also been facilitated by the decline in civics and citizenship education. Too few people now understand the duties, rights and responsibilities that come with living in a civil society and enjoying freedom of expression.

Much of these false narratives originate in conspiratorial corners of the right-wing US media ecosystem. Over time, it has shifted from QAnon and Covid to Russia's war in Ukraine. But there doesn’t appear to be a clear ideological endgame – beyond confusion, chaos and fear and the inevitable cynicism and distrust that brings.

It sounds like the greatest conspiracy theory of all – wake up sheeple! – but in the last half-decade, we have learned that foreign governments have used disinformation campaigns as a weapon to destabilise countries, damage public opinion or even interfering in elections.

Technology and media networks (from Facebook and TikTok, to platforms like Infowars, Breitbart and locally Counterspin media) are propagating fake news or fabricated content to encourage engagement and maximise profit.

Lastly, I’m much more attuned to how these distorted narratives poison our discourse. Everything breaks down when we have no shared sense of reality. There are no ‘alternative facts’ – it’s time for a detox.