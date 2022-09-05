Kiwisaver and criminals: Labour attempts to get tough on gangs

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Justice Minister Kiri Allan outlined new measures to tackle crime at the post-Cabinet media conference on September 5.

OPINION: The Government’s law and order changes – while good proposals – are also helpfully timed to fix a political problem for Labour, or at the very least try to mitigate political damage.

“Time is up”, Justice Minister Kiritapu Allan said when the Government announced a new crackdown on the proceeds of crime. The set of changes were flagged more than a year ago but will now be introduced to Parliament.

Allan continues to impress in her new ministerial gig, giving assured answers and explaining the Government’s position.

Basically the Government is making a few changes to make it easier to track down and seize criminals’ ill-gotten gains. This includes stopping criminals from hiding their money in KiwiSaver.

You can just imagine it can’t you: organised criminals fussing over which managed fund strategy, aggressive or conservative – and what about fixed income instruments? And as for the fees – those fund managers are the real criminals! Even Revenue Minister David Parker was trying to tax the fees more last week.

Anyway, the Government is basically tidying up an avenue that police think could grow as a place where criminals hide their loot.

National’s Paul Goldsmith put it into perspective with the tart observation, “I think people are more worried about being shot at than about gangs using KiwiSaver to salt money away.”

And that’s what this policy is really aimed at. Demonstrating to the public that the Government takes gangs seriously.

Organised crime has become a lot more organised since the influx of 501 deportees from Australia. Those deportees have done what ex-pats form all walks of life do: bring back foreign experience, expertise and acumen.

Trying to root out and confiscate more of the cash involved in these enterprises is a good start.

Labour is never going to be as ‘tough on crime’ as National and ACT, and it also doesn’t want to be – the left and right of politics have some pretty fundamental disagreements over the nature of crime and punishment.

But Labour does want to be tough enough that the issue of law and order is mostly, hopefully, neutralised.

However, given the fundamental disagreements over crime, Labour’s law changes here, while good, will ultimately only ever be tactical rather than strategic at a political level. If the currency in crime is how tough you are, Labour will only ever be able to afford to pay less than the centre right parties.

And with the spate of shootings and ram raids, Labour’s on a tough sell here.

The Government is trying to get its message back on track with a law and order week. Unfortunately for it, the week started on Sunday night with a pretty grim documentary on TVNZ’s Sunday programme that depicted the Government as a de-facto slumlord, paying a million dollars a day for horrid emergency housing in Rotorua motels.

It's the middle of second term of a Government that’s had the political equivalent of dog years since 2020. There’s not much luck going round.