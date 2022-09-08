Covid-19: Jacinda Ardern set to skip green, head straight to near normality

ANALYSIS: When the Government most likely ditches the Covid-19 traffic light system next week it will be a case of the rules finally catching up with the politics.

When the system was announced about a year ago, the intention was always for it to not last particularly long. The legislation in which it sits expires in March.

Now Cabinet is expected to decide not just on moving from orange to green, but the future of the whole system on Monday. As with just about everything around Covid-19, it isn't straightforward or as easy as tossing out the old rules.

While the system has still been around and, in the Government’s view, retained its usefulness during the winter peak season of Covid-19, it will now likely be replaced with some limited rules around testing, isolating and the ability to turn mask rules requirements on and off.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19:Traffic lights live to illuminate another day, but the economy is overtaking the virus

* Covid-19 NZ: Government removes vaccine pass, most vaccine mandates, and outdoor gathering limit

* Covid-19: Cautious and conservative PM true to form on traffic lights



This is a political imperative for the Government as much as a health one. There can be much made of “political” versus “health” decisions. But in the end, all of these decisions are political and have always been, because they involve trade-offs between economic activity, personal freedoms and health outcomes.

Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will most likely announce the end of the Covid-19 traffic light system next week.

And the politics of Covid has long since moved on from red/orange and green light settings. Orange, which we have been at for some months, is essentially normality with masks. The mandates are mostly gone, the scanning is gone, the social distancing is gone. The acute phase has passed, there are few cases and the public has, by and large, learned to live with the virus.

Indeed, the political train has long since moved on to the wash-up from Covid: the legacy of lockdowns domestically and the general slowdown of economic activity globally. These issues are 7.3% inflation, staff shortages, immigration issues, expensive flights, shortages and long wait time for some imports.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has previously flagged the Government will basically be looking at everything. It means masks, testing, isolation times, what happens at the borders and with those parts of the system which still have vaccine mandates. It likely means the legislative framework that underpins the whole system.

While you wouldn’t expect caution to be thrown to wind – one of the hallmarks of Ardern’s Covid management has been persistent conservatism on the health side – it now looks like this will firmly mark the Government moving on with life. Covid is well on the way to becoming the new flu.

Getting this squared away will mark an important milestone for Labour. It is now trying to tell a story of life getting better and more back to normal after Covid-19. Having to wear masks to the supermarket and into restaurants, for removal when seated is just a visible outward reminder of the pandemic.

Expect there to be some worrying and caution from various public health people, but the health outcomes of the virus is now only part of the equation. And given the political realities, an ever decreasing part.

Labour has enough on its plate without persevering with a system designed during a lockdown for the transition to a vaccinated population.

It has been looking for a political reset and bold moves next week may just provide it.