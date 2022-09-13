It isn't easy being Green: Most MPs drop masks in Parliament as rule relax

Life switched back to normal around the Parliamentary precinct on Tuesday, with wholesale dropping of masks from MPs, staff and journalists alike. All except the Green Party.

After the Government announced on Monday that it was dismantling the Coivd-19 protection framework, Speaker of the House Adrian Rurawhe announced that all mask-wearing restrictions in Parliament would be lifted.

A glance across the House of Representatives during the Address to King Charles III showed that only the Green Party – and former Speaker of House Trevor Mallard – were donning masks in the House.

When the abolition of the traffic light system was announced, the Green Party said that the Government’s new measures would “leave people wondering if the Government has given up”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The Green Party and former Speaker Trevor Mallard were the only MPs wearing masks in the House on Tuesday.

“We've been really clear that protecting those who are most at risk and having general broader public health, and safety protections normalised...should be just something that is very ordinary,” Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said while wearing her mask on the way to the House.

Davidson said that the Greens supported continued mask use on public transport and that “for the time being, yes we will continue to wear our masks inside”.

Meanwhile, National Party leader Christopher Luxon was enthusiastic about the lack of masks around the building.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Most political journalists no longer wearing masks on bridge run.

“Hasn’t it been fantastic? I mean, when I came down to see you guys I usually have one or two in my suit pockets. And I sort of reached for it thinking I must put it on,” Luxon said.

“Good to know that we don't have to do it any more. And it's personal choice, which is good. Awesome.”

ACT leader David Seymour was also happy about the change.

“I love not wearing a mask. If I wasn't so environmentally conscious. I would have burned mine by now,” Seymour said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff No masks on the Labour benches.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was less effusive but remained on message about the Government’s changes.

“I hope that New Zealanders are feeling the difference that all of their hard work is made – the fact that we’re in this moment now with low cases, low hospitalisations and more certainty,” Ardern said.

The House has risen for the rest of the week and will return next week to pass legislation for the one-off public holiday to mark the Queen’s passing