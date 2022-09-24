Janet Wilson: Parliament not only attracts bullies, it breeds them

Janet Wilson is a freelance journalist formerly working in PR, including a stint with the National Party. She contributes a column weekly.

OPINION: If you believe the 19th-century British statesman Benjamin Disraeli’s conclusion that “courage is fire, bullying is smoke”, then Aotearoa’s Parliament was engulfed in plumes of haze this week with not a blaze to be seen.

More than three years after Debbie Francis’ review noted MPs’ bullying, with “low people-management experience, poor self-awareness and a big sense of entitlement”, and despite just one of her recommendations – a code of conduct – being introduced, this week proved that Parliament continues not only to attract but to breed bullies across the political divide.

Exhibit One: self-confessed juvenile thug Sam Uffindell’s seeming rehabilitation in the wake of Maria Dew KC’s report into historical allegations of bullying, which Dew apparently said there was no case to answer. That “seeming” and “apparently” are not intended to cast aspersions on Ms Dew or her work, but rather the choices the National Party and its leader Christopher Luxon made about releasing the findings.

Or not, as was the case.



Because in not releasing the report in any form to its own caucus, let alone the public, it failed to clear itself of wrongdoing, in turn painting itself as the party that prefers to do opaque backroom deals in a take-my-word-for-it way, rather than being transparent.

And, in not even allowing the terms of reference, let alone a redacted summary of Dew’s report, to be released, National has put at risk both its leader’s reputation and Uffindell’s. Because having promised change and looking decisive in calling for the report, Luxon’s credibility with the electorate has been found wanting.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Debbie Francis published her report into bullying at Parliament in 2019. The events of this past week show it has largely been ignored, writes Wilson.

No doubt he cynically concluded that this was the week he would put on his hard hat, kick the issue under the carpet and it would eventually disappear. The problem for Luxon is that as a politician he’s a relative unknown, which means that, if he hasn’t banked some credibility, how can voters trust him? His absurd assertion that he’d fairly outlined the conclusions of Dew’s report and that “everyone trusts Maria and they trust me” in fact defies that trust.

It also makes it almost impossible for Luxon to have a crack at Labour’s “most transparent Government ever” promise when his own messaging is murky.

Hypocrisy, much?

And Uffindell’s claim that the report “cleared” him demonstrated his own political naivety because the decisions his party has made about him will affect him for years to come. While some of his Tauranga constituents may buy into “he deserves a second chance”, there will be others left pondering what really went on, therefore not trusting him.

Uffindell has until next year’s election to convince them he’s the reformed guy he says he is.

Gallery journalists will also be closely observing Uffindell’s treatment of the staff member for whom the Parliamentary Service​ advertised this week: a communications, research and policy adviser in his office.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Labour MP Anna Lorck has been accused of bullying by two staff members.

Bullying and hypocrisy became pan-political afflictions this week, with Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson’s snivelling about the “insensitive” timing of National’s release of Dew’s report on the day of the Queen’s funeral. Hypocritical because Labour had been chivvying National for the report for some time.

Even more hypocritical was the fact that Labour has had, and continues to have, bullying issues of its own.

Exhibit Two: Anna Lorck, MP for Tukituki. Having been a MP for less than a term, she enjoys the dubious honour of having two staff members accuse her of bullying.

The first, who had more than 10 years’ experience as an executive assistant, claimed Lorck demanded she be her sober driver and move around office furniture, has placed a formal bullying complaint with the Parliamentary Service. The second complainant told how he was publicly denigrated: “I was always the problem,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Grant Robertson’s reaction to the Lorck claims show how little has changed since the 2019 Francis report, writes Wilson.

Lorck’s and Robertson’s reactions to these claims exemplify how little has changed since the Francis report.

Lorck’s response was equal parts patronising and grovelling. Claiming to be devastated by the second allegation, she said that “Labour whips and I were all involved in extensive support to help him in his job, alongside his union”, before confessing to working with a leadership coach.

Meanwhile, Robertson was happy to defend Lorck with the laughable claim, “she’s got a particular management style that she knows she needs to work on”. When a party conflates “management style” with bullying, it demonstrates only one thing – that it’s parted ways with reality.

John Cowpland/Stuff Janet Wilson: “This week proved that Parliament continues to not only to attract but to breed bullies across the political divide.”

Strikingly, Robertson’s steadfast defence of Lorck stands in contrast to Labour’s dismissal of former MP Gaurav Sharma only a month ago after he made allegations of bullying and misuse of taxpayers’ money.

This week’s unedifying events expose bullying politicians’ intent: to ignore the Francis report’s code of conduct and to continue ignoring her recommendation of an Independent Commission for Parliamentary Conduct.

Because Uffindell and Lorck are just the latest in a dishonourable rollcall of MPs accused of harassment and oppression.

Which proves only one thing – that the Francis report has achieved nothing.