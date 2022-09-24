Points of Order: Does Grant Robertson fear lamingtons? And who isn't conflicted?

A paper plane was thrown into the debating chamber by a school boy in a public gallery during Question Time on Tuesday, September 9, 2022.

Stuff’s political reporters share diversions and observations on hive life in Points of Order, their weekly column on the peculiarity of Parliament.

OPINION: There were tears, laughs and many conflicts in Parliament this week. There was also a rogue paper plane.

It was a moment of levity that almost flew under the radar on Tuesday, amid everything else going on. As Green MP Jan Logie asked a question of Minister for Women Jan Tinetti, a paper plane descended from above and crossed the House. Reportedly, it landed on or near Labour MP Emily Henderson, but we have been unable to confirm this rumour – Henderson did not respond to a request for comment by deadline.

The source of the projectile was a school boy in the public gallery on a class trip. The boy was identified, and in the lobby downstairs was seen being spoken to by one of Parliament’s security managers. The apparent explanation was the plane was intended to fly into the back of a classmate’s head, not the chamber. Regardless, the boy looked more proud than contrite.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff ACT leader David Seymour has been front and centre of shenanigans this week.

Usually, schoolyard shenanigans are confined to the debating chamber itself. ACT leader David Seymour featured prominently in such shenanigans this week.

READ MORE:

* Chris Hipkins apologises to Bill English for dragging family into debate

* Nanaia Mahuta wanted investigation into handling of husband's government contracts



On Wednesday afternoon, he took a jab at Grant Robertson over the acting PM earlier saying he felt MPs were facing greater threats when politicking in public, sharing an example of a trip to Whāngarei when he needed police protection as it was disrupted by angry protesters.

Seymour picked up on a report that one of these disrupters was wielding a lamington cake.

“I was astonished to hear that Grant Robertson feels threatened by lamingtons. I would have thought that Grant Robertson would be a much bigger threat to lamingtons than lamingtons would be a threat to Grant Robertson,” he riffed.

“There are many dangers to New Zealanders, there are many dangers to lamingtons and Grant Robertson is chief among them all.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Grant Robertson has been acting prime minister while Jacinda Ardern has been in the UK and US.

Later in the day, Seymour and Golriz Ghahraman got into a spat while debating the latter’s ultimately unsuccessful electoral reform bill. Ghahraman kept interrupting Seymour’s speech with points of order deemed “invalid” by Assistant Speaker Jenny Salesa, saying Seymour was making incorrect statements about her bill.

Seymour didn’t appreciate it and bickered with Salesa before ending his speech: “Golriz Ghahraman doesn't even understand that without colonisation, there would be no democracy in New Zealand. That's how it got here; that's why she's wrong about everything–”

His time was up.

The spotlight turned to Nanaia Mahuta and her family this week, when Chris Hipkins - under pressure for the Opposition - asked the Public Service Commission to look into contracts awarded by government departments to her husband's business.

The next day, in a sly show of support to Mahuta, politicians from across the House united in a “I Am Spartacus” moment.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Labour MPs – and a few from other parties – voiced subtle support for Nanaia Mahuta during the Maniapoto settlment debate.

Who doesn’t have a conflict of interest, asked Willie Jackson during the final reading of the Ngāti Maniapoto Settlement Bill. Mahuta, who’s from Maniapoto, had vocal supporters up in the public gallery. At one point she teared up as they directed haka and waiata towards her.

“I always say, if you don't have a conflict of interest, you can't be a Māori anyway. But we won't go there–we won't go there–because otherwise I'd be conflicted out of this House,” Jackson said.

Meka Whaitiri followed, “I, too, want to put my conflict of interest on the table”

Even National’s Todd Muller had something to declare… “a number of speakers have started by reflecting on their conflict of interests and their shared whakapapa… I will do the same. It is not true that I am Willie Jackson's long-lost twin brother.”

The Green’s Teanau Tuiono was conflicted about having a lack of conflicts.

“Just straight up–just to declare my conflict of interest–I'm unfortunately just a Ngāpuhi whānau and I am not related at all to Willie Jackson,” he said.

That was Parliament, this week. Conflicts, everywhere.