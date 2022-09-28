Why the Australians are jacking fuel taxes back up, but New Zealand's government is not

ANALYSIS: In March the Government announced that it would be slashing fuel excise and road user charges by 25 cents per litre to ease the cost-of-living crunch. Then in July, Grant Robertson and Megan Woods announced that the scheme would run until the end of January. Public transport ticket prices were also halved as part of the package.

It comes as the Australian Government, which also slashed fuel excise by 23 cents per litre, is letting its cuts expire tonight. The change is expected to cost Australian families an extra A$35 per week. The difference is in timing. Whereas the cut to the Australian excise was announced in the dying days of Scott Morrison’s coalition government, its reinstatement will be done by Anthony Albanese’s Labor, three long years before an election.

In New Zealand, no seasoned political observers believe that, at the start of an election year, Labour will reverse this hike, sending the cost of petrol (and its diesel road-user charge equivalent) back up by 25 cents per litre.

The latest public poll on Monday night revealed why. The 1News Kantar Public Poll had National and ACT in a position to form Government if an election was held. National at 37% was three points ahead of Labour on 34%. The Greens and ACT came in at 9% each while NZ First clocked 3% and Te Pāti Māori 2%.

Public polls are now consistently showing National close or able to form Government with ACT. While Jacinda Ardern still leads Luxon in the preferred prime minister stakes: 30% to 21%.

On the excise cut, its effect is arguably felt more keenly in New Zealand. Petrol prices are higher than in Australia (where a litre of 91 ranges from about A$1.78 to A$1.90), inflation is also running higher here as are interest rates. And, of course salaries and wages are about 25% lower than across the Tasman.

Jericho Rock-Archer Grant Robertson and Megan Woods make an announcing the extension of the fuel excise at Parliament.

Labour is now in a red-hot political fight that will likely last through until an election in about a year’s time. And anything that will crimp its chances will likely be dropped, or in the case of the fuel excise cut, retained.

This points to a wider issue for Labour. It is battling against economic mega-trends that are being felt around the world: inflation and even in the past few days the dropping New Zealand dollar (currently buying US56 cents), which while thought good for exporters, means that imports – which is many New Zealand consumables outside of food – will cost Kiwis more.

So the fiscal cost of the excise cut – about $1 billion up to the end of January – will most likely be worn by the Government for the foreseeable future. That means the National Land Transport Fund – where the money from the excise goes – will have to be topped up from another pot of Government money.

National has so far basically supported the Government’s measures, but as time drags on and petrol is cheaper, that support will become harder to justify. However, the fact that National seems to be grabbing on to anything it can brand a new tax, opposing any hike (if one were to come) must be tempting. ACT is against fuel taxes in general, but would oppose the extension of the excise cut, preferring road pricing.

The Greens are against the excise cut on climate change grounds – although the tax was always designed to help pay for roads, not with climate change in mind. Petrol is also subject to the emissions trading scheme.

In Australia, the Albanese Government simply made the call that the fiscal cost is unsustainable and that with fuel prices having receded from the highs earlier in the year, it's better to rip the band-aid off quickly. Treasurer Jim Chalmers has also made hopeful noises that Australia’s 700 million litres of onshore reserves will mean the price doesn't go back up by 23 cents per litre immediately.

Meanwhile, the polls seem to have stabilised for the time-being. Labour has shored up its support, while Luxon’s National seems to have settled into a solid but not spectacular polling position. ACT and the Greens will (and even NZ First) continue to be pleased.